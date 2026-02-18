Five Modern Pickup Trucks That Are Longer Than An M4 Sherman

According to the U.S. EPA Automotive Trends Report, average pickup truck weight in the United States has grown by roughly 27 % since 1975, and the overall vehicle footprint has also increased. With ever more prevalent electrification, the last few years have also seen a few hulking electric trucks that are becoming so big that they are unlikely to solve the environmental and efficiency challenges EVs were originally marketed as addressing.

The main U.S. Army WW2 battle tank was the legendary M4 Sherman, and the biggest standard variant clocked in at 19.2 feet in length. At that time, Ford's 1/2‑ton civilian pickup truck measured roughly 15.7 to 17.5 feet in length (112-inch wheelbase). Chevy's smaller 1/2 1941 AK Series truck was also very similar in size. For a spot of context, the longest variant of the current U.S. Army M1 Abrams tank – M1/IPM1 is 32.04 feet long.

Trucks have steadily grown in size as manufacturers responded to consumer demand for more space, comfort, and features. Higher towing capacities, larger beds with greater payloads, and regulatory leeway for light trucks have further contributed to their growth. Therefore, many of the successors of the Ford 1/2‑ton and the Chevy AK trucks outmeasure the Sherman. So, if you are cross-shopping WW2 main battle tanks and pickup trucks, here is how they might fit on your driveway.