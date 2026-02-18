Five Modern Pickup Trucks That Are Longer Than An M4 Sherman
According to the U.S. EPA Automotive Trends Report, average pickup truck weight in the United States has grown by roughly 27 % since 1975, and the overall vehicle footprint has also increased. With ever more prevalent electrification, the last few years have also seen a few hulking electric trucks that are becoming so big that they are unlikely to solve the environmental and efficiency challenges EVs were originally marketed as addressing.
The main U.S. Army WW2 battle tank was the legendary M4 Sherman, and the biggest standard variant clocked in at 19.2 feet in length. At that time, Ford's 1/2‑ton civilian pickup truck measured roughly 15.7 to 17.5 feet in length (112-inch wheelbase). Chevy's smaller 1/2 1941 AK Series truck was also very similar in size. For a spot of context, the longest variant of the current U.S. Army M1 Abrams tank – M1/IPM1 is 32.04 feet long.
Trucks have steadily grown in size as manufacturers responded to consumer demand for more space, comfort, and features. Higher towing capacities, larger beds with greater payloads, and regulatory leeway for light trucks have further contributed to their growth. Therefore, many of the successors of the Ford 1/2‑ton and the Chevy AK trucks outmeasure the Sherman. So, if you are cross-shopping WW2 main battle tanks and pickup trucks, here is how they might fit on your driveway.
GMC Sierra 3500HD / Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
In long bed crew cab configurations, the GMC Sierra 3500HD and the Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD measure 22.23 feet long, which is about 15.8% longer than the Sherman M4. Such massive size is primarily because these are designed for extreme duty work. Featuring a high-strength roll-formed steel construction bed, dual rear wheels for stability under load, and powerful diesel engines, the maximum towing capacity these can endure is 36,000 lbs.
The first 3500 series truck from GM came about in 2000, and back then, its total length was 19.78 feet. Towing capacity, payload capability, and the wide range of trim levels and powertrain options are all important factors to consider before buying a Chevrolet Silverado. Between the two, the main differences are largely cosmetic and brand-specific features, with the GMC Sierra 3500 often offering a more upscale interior, more tech, and luxury touches, while the Chevrolet Silverado 3500 focuses on value and work-oriented buyers.
Ford F‑450 Super Duty
It does not get any more massive than the F‑450 if we disregard the F‑650/F-750 (technically medium-duty commercial trucks). Therefore, the biggest Ford truck you can buy is the Ford F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab. This workhorse truck stretches to about 22.22 feett in length — 15.7 % longer than the Sherman. The main reason why the F-450 is so gargantuan also has to do with it being a heavy-duty truck, one that is designed for industrial-level hauling and towing.
With that in mind, the 2026 Ford F-450, in its absolute highest towing configurations, can tow up to 40,000 lbs with a maximum payload capacity of 8,000 lbs. Historically, the very first factory-installed cab Ford F-450 Super Duty came about in 2008, and it measured 21.87 feet in length. The modern-day Ford pickup lineup is also much bigger than it used to be. Because of that, Ford can now focus on offering specialized truck solutions for different customer groups, including those that prioritize size.
RAM 3500 Heavy Duty
Trailing slightly behind the GMC/Chevy and the F-450 is the Dodge RAM 3500 Heavy Duty Super Crew with an eight-foot bed. More specifically, the RAM 3500's total length is 21.7 ft. Although it is slightly shorter than the first two trucks, it still outmeasures the Sherman M4 in length for about 13%. Once again, the RAM 3500 also grew in size throughout its lineage. Back in 1994 when the first one came out, its total length was 18.66 feet.
The absolute maximum towing capacity of the Ram 3500 is 37,100 lbs when properly equipped with the 6.7-liter Cummins High-Output turbo-diesel, Aisin automatic transmission, dual rear wheels, and a fifth-wheel or gooseneck hitch. This figure represents the peak rating Ram offers and makes the 3500 the best Ram truck for towing. Out of all mainstream passenger vehicles Dodge makes, the 3500 is both the longest and has the highest towing capacity.
Toyota Tundra
The fourth truck on this list is the long-bed configuration of the trusty Toyota Tundra. With a Crew Cab setup, the longest Tundra can stretch to 21 feet, and that makes it more than 9% longer than the Sherman M4. As with the Titan XD, the Toyota Tundra also isn't a true heavy-duty truck, meaning that it does not come with dual rear wheels, and the maximum towing capacity of a 2025 Toyota Tundra is rated at 12,000 lbs, slightly more than the Titan, but still a couple of times less than the big three.
There are many full-size trucks that can tow more than the Toyota Tundra, including the Ford F-150, the Silverado 1500, and the Ram 2500. The first Toyota Tundra was the 1999 model, and when it was released, it measured 18.1 feet in length. Buyers often choose the Toyota Tundra over other full‑size pickups because of its strong reputation for reliability and durability, class‑leading resale value, and excellent standard safety features, making the Tundra the most popular non-U.S.-made truck in the U.S. market.
Nissan Titan XD
Besides the American big three, the Nissan XD also joins the "longer than a tank" club. In its long bed configuration, the Crew Cab Nissan XD measures 20.3 ft from bumper to bumper (6% longer than the Sherman M4). The XD is not directly comparable to the F-450, the GM 3500 series, or the Ram 3500 because it is more of a bridge truck between full-size heavy-duty models and full-size standard trucks. This is also apparent when you consider the Titan XD's maximum towing capacity is 11,050 lbs, around a quarter that of the F-450.
The Nissan Titan XD debuted for the 2015/2016 model year, and back then, its maximum length was 20.22 feet, only slightly shorter than the latest model. Its similar length allows the Titan to compete with the three heavy-duty trucks, but since it lacks dual rear wheels, its width is also comparably smaller and more akin to a full-size truck. The Titan also used the Cummins engine, just like the Ram, but Nissan discontinued its Cummins-powered Titan truck because it was never really all that popular.