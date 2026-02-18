The world of cars is changing — sometimes for the better, sometimes for the worse. Long gone are the days when automakers were largely free to build cars without layers of regulations governing emissions, noise, safety, and even design. For example, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) noted that cars, SUVs, and pickup trucks sold today emit roughly 99% less of key pollutants than vehicles from 1970.

At the same time, the Competitive Enterprise Institute's analysis reports that, since the National Traffic and Motor Vehicle Safety Act of 1966, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has issued 73 Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS), covering virtually every aspect of vehicle design and performance that automakers must meet before a car can be sold in the United States. Rules such as these ended fan-favorite features such as pop-up headlights and side-facing rear seats.

Moreover, our 2022 survey found that 28% of car lovers most want to own vehicles like the Lamborghini Diablo Strosek or Porsche 959 — cars never sold in the U.S. because they didn't meet strict FMVSS safety standards. With that in mind, it's clear that car enthusiasts still long for old-school features — features that, in today's age, can actually make a car more valuable. Here are five old-school car features that are considered highly valuable today.