3 Lowe's Finds That Outshine Home Depot In Price And Quality

Small and cheap: This is the area where Lowe's has a bit of an edge over Home Depot, thanks to its in-house toolmaker, Kobalt. The Kobalt 4-volt Cordless Screwdriver has very similar torque and speed to the Ryobi 4V screwdriver sold by Home Depot. As the YouTube channel Test Mode Tools shows in its comparison, the two tools are quite similar. Kobalt has more LED lights, but the Ryobi driver lights stay on for longer. Kobalt is charged via USB-C, which is much more convenient than Ryobi's mini USB, but that only makes finding a compatible cable easier, nothing else. Even the user reviews look similar: The Ryobi driver has more of them, but both products get an average score of 4.5 out of five.

Where Kobalt takes the lead is in the included bits. Ryobi only gives you two 1/4-inch bits with the screwdriver for the price of $24.97, while the Kobalt one comes with 20 bits and costs $27.98. Some of these bits are repeats, with two Philips 0 and four Philips 1 bits, but you still get significant coverage for the price, with lots of slotted bits, star bits, and two square bits. It also comes with an extender, which narrows the front end of the driver and makes it much easier to work in cramped spaces, arguably the best use case for this kind of small, underpowered driver.