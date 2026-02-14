5 Clever Milwaukee Accessories You Can 3D Print At Home

Not all that long ago, 3D printing was primarily seen as a fringe activity relegated to those in the tech-y set. These days, 3D printing is not only far more accessible for the Average Joe, but a practical — and in some cases economically sound — way to procure certain types of gear.

There are, of course, some items that it is not advisable to 3D print. There are even a few items that could land you in trouble with the law if you go the 3D-printing route. But if you're looking to fill out your home workshop with a few clever accessories that are as useful as they are cool, you should be at least legally in the clear if the 3D printer you've got set up in your home is tasked with the work.

If you're a fan of the legendary Milwaukee Tools brand, you might have a keen interest in going the 3D-printing route for some of your accessories, as gear featuring its logo can be pricey at the point of purchase. Even if you're not up to designing and executing a 3D print entirely on your own, you can likely still find a workable template for the gear you desire via any number of online outlets and work it up yourself at home. Here are a few Milwaukee accessories we found to be as cool as they are clever.