Yes, You Can Buy An AirPods Charging Case On Its Own - Here's How To Check What It Will Cost
Using TWS (True Wireless Stereo) headphones like AirPods offers great convenience. Plus, with their charging case, you can recharge them multiple times and keep them running for days. But what if your AirPods charging case gets damaged or lost? This can be a real problem, especially since you can't charge your AirPods or connect them to new devices without the case. The good news is that you don't need to buy a new pair of AirPods, as it is possible to purchase a replacement charging case on its own.
Before you rush to buy a new charging case, it's a good idea to spend some time trying to fix your AirPods charging case. If it's lost or stolen, you can use the Find My app to locate it. However, if none of that works, you may need to order a replacement. Depending on your AirPods model, the price of the replacement charging case can vary. Fortunately, you don't need to guess or visit an Apple Store to find out the price.
How to check the cost of buying a replacement AirPods charging case?
Apple's support page makes it easy to get an estimate for the replacement AirPods charging case. However, you'll need to know which AirPods models you have. If you still have the original packaging, you can check there, or you can find the model number in the Settings app on the iPhone your AirPods are connected to. Once you know your AirPods model, use these steps to check the cost of a replacement charging case:
- Head to Apple's AirPods repair page in your browser.
- Scroll down to the "Get an estimate" section.
- Click the Service type drop-down menu to select Lost item.
- Now, click the Product or accessory drop-down menu to select Charging Cases.
- Next, click the Model drop-down menu to select your AirPods model.
- Finally, click the Get estimate button.
Replacing an AirPods charging case typically costs between $59 to $99. However, if you have an AppleCare+ plan, you'll only need to pay $29 to replace a damaged charging case. Keep in mind that AppleCare+ does not cover lost charging cases, so if yours is missing, you'll have to pay the full replacement cost.
If Apple's prices seem too high, you can explore third-party retailers for a replacement. You can also opt for refurbished charging cases to save even more money. However, be sure to thoroughly check its authenticity to avoid getting scammed by a counterfeit AirPods charging case.