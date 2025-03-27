Yes, You Can Buy An AirPods Charging Case On Its Own - Here's How To Check What It Will Cost

Using TWS (True Wireless Stereo) headphones like AirPods offers great convenience. Plus, with their charging case, you can recharge them multiple times and keep them running for days. But what if your AirPods charging case gets damaged or lost? This can be a real problem, especially since you can't charge your AirPods or connect them to new devices without the case. The good news is that you don't need to buy a new pair of AirPods, as it is possible to purchase a replacement charging case on its own.

Before you rush to buy a new charging case, it's a good idea to spend some time trying to fix your AirPods charging case. If it's lost or stolen, you can use the Find My app to locate it. However, if none of that works, you may need to order a replacement. Depending on your AirPods model, the price of the replacement charging case can vary. Fortunately, you don't need to guess or visit an Apple Store to find out the price.