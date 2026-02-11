3 Sports Cars That Put The Porsche 911 To Shame

The Porsche 911 is a legendary sports car that has been around for over 60 years. During that time, it has grown in size significantly, become much more luxurious, and much more expensive to buy, especially if you fancy the higher-performance variants like the 911 Turbo and the GT3.

Our target Porsche 911 will be the standard, 'entry-level' version, the 2026 911 Carrera Coupe that lands at a price of $135,500, plus a $2,350 delivery, processing and handling fee for a total of $137,850. That gets you a bare-bones 911 in either black or white exterior paint with the basic black leather interior, automatic transmission, and no options. If you'd prefer a stick, the 911 Carrera T can be yours for $12,500 more. Our review of the Carrera T considered it maybe the best new Porsche, period. In Porsche World, this is the price of admission, with the sky being the limit. It is possible to add close to $100,000 of options to the basic car.

The competition will consist of comparable sports cars that have the performance to be considered as worthy of being included on the shopping list that also features the Porsche 911. Some may be less expensive, while others will be costlier. Since a car like the Porsche 911 is more of a want than a need, the typical buyer's budget may be more flexible if their emotions are as moved as their bodies are by these vehicles.