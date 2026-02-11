What Toyota Is The Lexus GX 550 Most Similar To?

Lexus has existed as the luxury division of the Toyota Motor Corporation since 1989, when the LS400 arrived on the scene. The Toyota and Lexus brands are among the most reliable auto brands you can buy, and the that reputation helped Toyota sell 11.3 million vehicles worldwide across all divisions in 2025. Toyota's other brands include Hino trucks and Daihatsu, but Toyota and Lexus vehicles account for a large majority of the group's global sales. Producing millions of vehicles each year requires some sharing of platforms and designs, even if the final products differ in significant ways.

The Lexus GX 550 shares its TNGA-F body-on-frame platform with the Toyota Land Cruiser and is more similar to that Toyota SUV than the Seqouia and 4Runner that also use TNGA-F underpinnings. Tundra and Tacoma trucks also ride on this same architecture, as does the fourth-generation Lexus LX SUV. Toyota and Lexus are getting a lot of use out of a single platform here, using it for a range of pickups and SUVs in various sizes and levels of refinement.

The 2026 Lexus GX 550 has some features you'll want to pay extra for like a 21-speaker sound system and center console mini-fridge, but the entry-level Premium trim costs $66,935 before tax, title, and options. The range-topping GX 550 Overtrail + starts at $71,400 plus those same add-ons, and the 10.7-inch heads-up display alone is another $900.