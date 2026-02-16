5 Car Repairs You Probably Shouldn't Do On The Side Of The Road

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's not uncommon to pop the hood and try a quick patch or temporary repair when you have a roadside breakdown. While a flat tire or a dead battery is a manageable fix that belong in your roadside emergency tool kit, there's a clear and critical line separating a simple operation from a garage-necessary fix.

The highway shoulder is a hostile environment, dramatically increasing the risk of even routine maintenance tasks. It's inherently unsafe because high-speed traffic is zooming past just feet away, creating constant physical danger and kicking up dust and debris that can contaminate sensitive engine components. You're also likely not getting proper lighting, a clean floor, the safety assurance of professional jack stands, and immediate access to specialized tools and solvents.

Before you reach for that multi-tool or makeshift repair kit, it's essential to pause and engage in a realistic risk assessment. A failed or botched roadside repair can result in permanent injury, thousands of dollars in new engine damage, or even a subsequent, catastrophic brake failure at high speeds. With some repairs, it's better to risk the cost of a professional tow. Your decision to call for help can be the responsible, safer, and ultimately more economical choice for protecting both your vehicle and your safety.