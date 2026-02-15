12 Cool Home Depot Gadgets Under $50 That Deserve A Spot In Your House
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Home Depot is a treasure trove of great finds. The big box home improvement store is a constant for plenty of homeowners, renovators, and others. Home Depot features equipment, tools, and accessories to help support numerous jobs, and the store often runs discount offers and promotions that makes its robust catalog even more appealing. Some of the most interesting finds from Home Depot are frequently its tools. Plenty of excellent Home Depot tools ring up below the $50 threshold, and can deliver a direct upgrade to your toolbox. But numerous important find within the walls of your local orange home improvement shop fall outside the classic tool designation and might instead be considered gadgets, or at least a crossover solution that integrates interesting technological enhancements and features into the basic framework of an existing tool.
These products are ideal solutions to consider for use around nearly any home. Many of these can improve your work in tackling home maintenance tasks. Others offer important security or comfort upgrades that can support emergency preparedness needs, car maintenance, and more. All of these tools have been rated highly by Home Depot buyers, as well, adding to their value in supporting the lifestyle demands you may experience.
Bucket Head 5 Gallon 1.75 Peak HP Wet/Dry Vacuum Powerhead
Cleaning tasks during a home improvement project or even routine maintenance in the garage or elsewhere can be daunting. Without the right tools in your collection, cleaning up after the mess of a repair or modification is a majorly time-consuming job all on its own. The Bucket Head 5 Gallon 1.75 Peak HP Wet/Dry Vacuum Powerhead is a compact vacuum tool that's compatible with the omnipresent Home Depot 5 gallon bucket that shoppers familiar with the store will certainly recognize. This vacuum sits right on top of the bucket and is lightweight, allowing it to be easily portable and stored when not in use.
The tool is listed for $35 and includes a shop vac filter with a 4-foot hose attachment. It produces up to 1.75 horsepower and operates in both wet and dry conditions, making it a potent solution for sucking up debris and other remnants of many types of jobs and messes around the house. The unit features a 4.3-star average rating with 2,994 buyers giving feedback on their experience.
Ryobi USB Lithium Pivoting Head 625 Lumen Flashlight Kit
The Ryobi USB Lithium Pivoting Head 625 Lumen Flashlight Kit is among some of the highly potent solutions offered by Ryobi in its scaled-down battery platform format. There are numerous USB Lithium tools that rival Ryobi's full-sized 18V catalog, and this is a great example of an excellent solution that can be a solid replacement option. The flashlight features a 180-degree pivoting head with a clip and magnetic base to allow it to be positioned in nearly any way you might require. The tool produces 625 lumens and features a red dot laser and three brightness modes.
96% of customers recommend the tool to others and 1,251 buyers have given it a 4.8-star average rating. It's listed for $30 at Home Depot. The flashlight is compact, making it easy to carry in a backpack or in a mobile toolkit. It also delivers up to 16 hours of runtime, making it ideal as an emergency solution or to support recreational activities like camping or hiking in challenging conditions.
Schumacher Electric 10 Amp Car Battery Charger and Maintainer
No garage is complete without at least a small sampling of automotive gadgets. Since 92% of American households have access to at least one personal vehicle, it's clear that virtually all Americans require access to some maintenance and vehicle management gear. The Schumacher Electric 10 Amp Car Battery Charger and Maintainer is a classic example of this type of addition and comes in at $45 at Home Depot. The battery solution is compatible with most lead-acid power sources, and can be leveraged to charge, recondition, or maintain a range of 12V vehicle batteries. It's capable of handling multistage charging to support enhanced battery and works with typical car batteries as well as those in recreational vehicles of all sorts and marine vessel batteries.
The unit features a perfect 5.0-star average rating across 26 reviews at Home Depot. 100% of customers recommend it to others, making it a high-quality option that delivers plenty of functionality to its buyers. It operates in both full capacity, 10 amp charging mode to quickly replenish your battery and a trickle charging, 2 amp maintenance setting to ensure that a battery not in regular use doesn't fizzle out when it's called upon.
WEN 4-Volt Max Lithium Ion Rechargeable Electric Screwdriver and Flashlight
The WEN 4-Volt Max Lithium-ion Rechargeable Electric Screwdriver and Flashlight is a multifaceted solution capable of performing regular maintenance across the home or providing emergency support in a pinch. On one end, users have access to small screwdriver unit with a two-position handle that delivers a pistol-style grip or an inline tool body. It operates with a magnetic quick change ¼-inch hex chuck and produces 48.7 in.-lbs. of torque. The small body and two-position functionality allow it to operate in some of the tightest spaces you might require. This makes the tool an ideal support option for assembling furniture, repairing components inside or behind cabinets, and even tackling battery changes in small children's toys.
The other end of the tool body features an independently operated flashlight. This makes it a 2-in-1 solution that saves space in your emergency tool while providing more than enough illumination with an LED output to handle basic nighttime tasks. The tool also features an additional LED work light that turns on when you initiate the screwdriver, just as a larger drill would utilize. It comes with a wall charger, a variety of specialty and standard screwdriving bits and extensions, and a hard shell case. The tool features a 4.3-star average rating from 233 Home Depot buyers. The driver is listed for $22, making it a cost-effective tool as well.
Blink 'Outdoor 4' Core Wireless Smart Security Camera
Security cameras are a great way to give your home a discreet security boost. There are many options out there, but external video recording devices are among the best if you're seeking to deter unwanted activity around your home. The Blink 'Outdoor 4' Core Wireless Smart Security Camera is a battery-operated unit that works with the help of an Alexa-enabled device in your home or with the Blink app on your phone. It features HD live view, night vision, and motion detection to alert you to visitors at your home, both wanted and otherwise. It also utilizes a two-way talk function, which can be a great tool to help with facilitating deliveries and in a pinch might a useful solution to scare off it would be burglar.
This unit comes the sync module core included in the package, all for $44, down from a list price of $80. The camera unit is small, making it possible to install just about anywhere around your home. It also features a 2-year battery life, meaning you can set it and forget it without having to worry about recharging or replacing its power source for a very long time. The sync module allows you to store recorded video elsewhere, and it's also compatible with MicroSD cards for onboard video storage as well. Buyers at Home Depot have given this gadget a 4.3-star average rating with 82 reviewers providing feedback.
Ryobi ONE+ 18V Reciprocating Saw
This product is less gadget and more tool, but it sits outside the standard arena that most tool users will be familiar with. Indeed, the reciprocating saw certainly feels like a gadget when you get right down to it. The tool was built with unstoppable cutting coverage in mind. It's capable of shearing through just about any kind of material that might be embedded in boards. This makes it an ideal demolition tool for both targeted material removal and large-scale rip-outs.
Buyers might think that a solution like this will always necessarily be fairly expensive considering its versatility. However, the Ryobi ONE+ 18V Reciprocating Saw flips things on its head and delivers a high-quality reciprocating saw for a price of $49.97, just under the $50 threshold. It's marked down at Home Depot from $89 with a badge noting its "new lower price." This is a bare tool, so tool users new to the Ryobi battery platform will need some additional gear to get it operating. However, existing Ryobi owners can slot this directly into their collection without any obstacles. The tool delivers a blade movement speed of 3,400 SPM and can make over 145 cuts per charge. It features a 1-inch stroke length and a blade release lever that makes swapping out cutting accessories fast and easy to accomplish. 2,231 buyers at Home Depot have given it a 4.6-star average rating with 89% of customers recommending the product to others.
Husky 2,500 Lumen Dual Power Floating Rechargeable Spotlight
A potent flashlight can make a big difference around the house. The Husky 2,500 Lumen Dual Power Floating Rechargeable Spotlight delivers powerful illumination with a maximum output of 2,500 lumens. The beam projects up to 550 meters for significant coverage far out into the night when necessary. It maintains its power for a runtime of up to 1.5 hours and includes an integrated hook and kickstand unit to deliver hands-free operation in support of numerous tasks beyond simple search and investigation requirements. The spotlight is also IPX7 waterproof rated and features a floating construction for use in difficult weather conditions. It's a good option to include in your home emergency kit for evenings that are experiencing stormy weather or power outages.
This spotlight comes from Home Depot's Husky brand. It's listed as a "special buy" product for $49 97, placing it just within the $50 threshold. 685 buyers have given their feedback on the Home Depot website with a 4.6-star average rating coming from their reviews.
Fiskars 34-Inch Stand Up Weed Puller Tool
The task of managing unwanted growth in the yard can be a frustrating one. Even a small garden features significant physical demands, with plenty of bending down to access things at ground level involved in the process. A tool like the Fiskars 34-Inch Stand Up Weed Puller Tool can flip the script, however. Rather than having to bend down to pull weeds, this tool features a 34-inch handle that effectively extends your reach from hip level down to the ground. It delivers a simple pulling action with a four-claw construction to dig into the soil around a weed and then cut it off from its nutrition source deep under the surface. The tool then allows you to yank weeds and their root systems directly out of the earth with the integrated foot pedal.
Once you have removed a weed, the tool incorporates an easy eject mechanism that allows you to dislodge the plant without fumbling around near the serrated blades in order to reset and target the next landscaping irritant right away. The tool is available at Home Depot for $49. The ergonomic offset handle and overarching construction make the tool easy to use, and buyers tend to agree. Across 1,410 reviews this tool has received a 4.3-star average rating.
Ryobi ONE+ 18V 120 Watt Automotive Power Inverter
The Ryobi ONE+ 18V 120 Watt Automotive Power Inverter is a solid choice for anyone who frequently takes long road trips or uses their vehicle as a support system for their adventures in other ways. Camping, hiking, and even a long day away to attend a game in a nearby city all share a unique commonality in the contemporary, plugged-in world. Keeping your equipment charged and ready for use isn't just a nice way to stay entertained, it's essential for maintaining access to emergency weather reports, showing tickets for events, and communicating with friends and loved ones. The Ryobi power inverter works with the 12V car adaptor that most drivers will be familiar with. It can also be powered with an 18V ONE+ battery for use in the car or beyond it. The tool delivers 120W of power through a pair of USB outlets and a 120V outlet that can support things like portable televisions, laptops, and more. The tool delivers consistent power when plugged in and the ability to charge a phone up to six times when running on battery power (with a 4Ah battery pack installed).
The automotive power inverter is listed at Home Depot for $45 and features a 4.2-star average rating. It's been reviewed by 374 buyers with an 81% recommendation rate. The unit also comes with a 3-year warranty from Ryobi, giving it plenty of value for many demanding power needs beyond the comforts of home.
Corona Max YardBREATHER Auto-Eject Aerator
Yard gear falls under an important category of household maintenance equipment. Plenty of gimmicky tools and gadgets can be found to support all kinds of outdoor landscaping and lawncare needs. One solution that appears unnecessary at first glance but makes a significant impact in managing lawn health is the aerator. In no uncertain terms, just about everyone who maintains a lawn at their residence needs an aeration tool to keep their grass at its healthy best. The Corona Max YardBREATHER Auto-Eject Aerator is a solid choice at a good price. The solution is available at Home Depot for $30 and uses a hollow tine construction with a tapered geometry to automatically push the cut cores up and out of the device. Hollow tines are useful for this reason, but they also create a cut into the soil with the addition of material removal rather than the horizontal compaction that solid alternatives deliver.
The tool features a pair of aeration tines with a foot plate extending across the middle. It utilizes traction grooves to reduce the chance of slipping and ejects 3-1/2-inch soil plugs as it works across the lawn. Across 710 reviews it has earned a 4.0-star average rating. The unit's footplate and aeration spikes are both heat treated for long-lasting durability, making it a device that can help deliver nutrients and airflow to the roots of your yard for many years to come.
Ryobi ONE+ 18V Jig Saw
Ryobi delivers plenty of great tools that can dramatically change the way you approach a job. The Ryobi ONE+ 18V Jig Saw is a piece of equipment that provides numerous integrated features to make your cutting jobs easier, all while carrying a highly favorable price tag. The tool is available from Home Depot for $49.97 as a bare unit; it features a 4.8-star average rating from 1,455 buyer reviews alongside a 97% recommendation rate.
The saw features four orbital pattern settings and a variable speed trigger. The tool's body includes an ergonomic shape and specialty grip materials that reduce vibration for more accurate and comfortable cuts. The tool can handle a blade speed ranging from zero to 3,000 SPM and is augmented by an LED light near the blade shaft. It also utilizes a tool-free blade release system to make swapping cutting elements smooth and efficient.
Ryobi USB Lithium Compact Detail Scrubber Kit
Ryobi products come in many formats, with some targeting heavy worksite needs and others delivering delicate and precise detail work across a range of niche areas. The Ryobi USB Lithium Compact Detail Scrubber Kit is listed at Home Depot for $40 and features 256 reviews from buyers. They come together to recommend it to others 87% of the time and give it a 4.3-star average rating. The kit comes with three scrubbing heads as well as a USB cord and a USB lithium battery pack.
This solution delivers targeted scrubbing power to cracks and crevasses that would otherwise be overlooked or missed by larger, conventional cleaning equipment. It's a small, handheld scrubber that produces 6,300 oscillations per minute and features an IPX7 water resistance rating for use in submerged conditions as well as dry ones. The tool can be placed in up to 3 feet of water for 30 minutes without faltering. This allows it to scrub hard to manage needs like inside fish tanks or toilet tanks, if necessary. The tool is adept at managing tile, fiberglass, and grout, as well.
Methodology
All of these tools and products were selected based on user experiences with the equipment. They come from a range of different areas of the wide-reaching Home Depot catalog and have earned at least a 4.0-star rating from 20 or more buyers.