12 Cool Home Depot Gadgets Under $50 That Deserve A Spot In Your House

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Home Depot is a treasure trove of great finds. The big box home improvement store is a constant for plenty of homeowners, renovators, and others. Home Depot features equipment, tools, and accessories to help support numerous jobs, and the store often runs discount offers and promotions that makes its robust catalog even more appealing. Some of the most interesting finds from Home Depot are frequently its tools. Plenty of excellent Home Depot tools ring up below the $50 threshold, and can deliver a direct upgrade to your toolbox. But numerous important find within the walls of your local orange home improvement shop fall outside the classic tool designation and might instead be considered gadgets, or at least a crossover solution that integrates interesting technological enhancements and features into the basic framework of an existing tool.

These products are ideal solutions to consider for use around nearly any home. Many of these can improve your work in tackling home maintenance tasks. Others offer important security or comfort upgrades that can support emergency preparedness needs, car maintenance, and more. All of these tools have been rated highly by Home Depot buyers, as well, adding to their value in supporting the lifestyle demands you may experience.