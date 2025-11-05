5 More Little-Known Car Gadgets Worth Trying For Yourself

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Most of us buy cars to get us from one place to another. However, the reason why some people choose to upgrade when possible is simply because it can make everything from everyday commutes to adventurous road trips more exciting. While not everyone can afford to get a fancier car, there are some little things we can add to make driving easier or more enjoyable. Some new car models have made a lot of tech devices obsolete, like CD or cassette players.

But while many car features can actually be unnecessary, how useful things can be still depends on what kind of driver you are, how you use your car, and what already comes built into it. Thankfully, if you have an older vehicle, it doesn't mean you're doomed to miss out on the benefits of modern technology. These days, there are so many popular gadgets that can make your car feel new, like dash cameras, phone holders, and even fancy heads-up displays. But, what are some other gadgets that may not be at the top of your list, that might be able to change your commute? Here are some interesting options.