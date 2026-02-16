5 Used Honda Motorcycles You Should Steer Clear Of At All Costs

For the most part, anything mechanical that comes out of Japan is considered highly reliable, chief among them vehicles. Honda, a company that built its reputation on bulletproof reliability and (relatively) good prices, is certainly no exception. That's what makes its occasional failures all the more surprising. These occasional slip-ups are magnified precisely because they are so rare.

Think about it: in so many decades of producing vehicles, when's the last time someone recommended not buying a Honda bike? When these "failures" (as we're calling them) happen, every disappointed owner will feel personally betrayed.

Buyers would be expecting the same old Honda reliability, fuel economy, and most importantly, riding joy that they had come to expect, and would get a basket of problems instead. It's worth noting that not all the bikes on this list are problematic on reliability or durability grounds, but in all cases, it just doesn't make sense to own that particular model or range of motorbikes. There are bikes with supply chain issues with regard to parts, there are ones that lack experienced labor, and some just have a high risk of having been abused and causing headaches down the line. Some are just plain unreliable. One of these models was an ambiguous experiment that failed spectacularly in the real world. With all that said, here are five used Honda motorcycles that buyers should avoid, unless they really know what they're getting into.