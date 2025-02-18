How Fast Is The Honda CRF450RL? A Look At Its Engine & Top Speed

Honda's lineup of 450cc four-stroke dirt bikes all wear some version of the CRF450 badge. The series includes the CRF450R, CRF450RWE, and CRF450RX supercross bikes, the off-road focused CRF450X, and the street-legal CRF450RL — the biggest and most expensive bike in the CRF line.

Advertisement

Unlike its brothers, the CRF450RL is made for cruising public roads and not chasing trophies. However, it still shows some of the racing pedigree that goes along with the CRF450 badge.

The 2025 Honda CRF450RL carries over the same engine, suspension, and frame dimensions from the 2024 model. The 449.7cc single cylinder four-stroke engine is liquid-cooled with a 12.0:1 compression ratio. Its four-valve setup is driven by an overhead cam, and the programmed fuel injection feeds the engine through a 46mm wide throttle. A six-speed manual transmission and chain drive send that power to the road, and the gearing allows for a top speed of 90 miles per hour.