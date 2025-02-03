Every Honda CRF Motorcycle Available In 2025, Ranked Cheapest To Most Expensive
The best thing about dual-sport motorcycles is how versatile they are. You can ride them on city streets for your daily commute and hit dirt trails on the weekend. If you're looking to get one, Honda's CRF dual-sport lineup offers this kind of flexibility, with models that work for beginners and experienced riders alike, while giving you the best of both worlds.
For 2025, Honda has made its dual-sport range even better. The new models stay true to Honda's reputation for reliability while introducing features designed to make your rides more comfortable and enjoyable. Each bike is carefully designed to meet street-legal requirements but also engineered to handle tough off-road conditions, so you don't have to compromise on performance.
In this guide, we'll walk you through Honda's 2025 CRF lineup. We'll start with the most wallet-friendly options and work our way up to the more pricey ones. You'll learn what makes each bike unique, who it's best suited for, and what you can expect to pay. Whether you're looking for a reliable bike for commuting and occasional weekend adventures or in need of a high-performance machine that can handle tough trails, by the end of this guide, you'll have a clear idea of which Honda CRF model is the perfect fit for your needs.
CRF 300L $5,449
The CRF300L is Honda's mid-range dual-sport motorcycle that is powered by a 286cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder, four-stroke engine. You can expect smooth power delivery across varying conditions thanks to its fuel injection system. The 43-millimeter inverted forks and Pro-Link rear suspension provide 10.2 inches of travel. With 11.2 inches of ground clearance, the CRF300L can easily handle obstacles off-road, while its slim build makes it easy to maneuver in more urban areas. However, the 34.7-inch seat height might feel too tall for some riders, but it offers pretty good visibility for riders who can manage the dimensions.
Honda has also equipped the CRF300L with practical features for everyday use. The clear LCD display provides essential information at a glance, and the 2.1-gallon fuel tank works efficiently with the engine to offer a good range, so you don't have to stop too often to refuel. LED lighting ensures you can see in all conditions, while front and rear disc brakes deliver reliable stopping power. Additionally, the six-speed transmission shifts smoothly, and you'll particularly appreciate the well-designed sixth gear during longer highway stretches. At around 306 pounds fully fueled, the CRF300L strikes a balance between the agility of a dirt bike and the stability of a street bike.
In the CRF300L, you won't find cutting-edge electronics or overwhelming power, but what you will get is a reliable, capable motorcycle that's versatile enough to let you ride with confidence, no matter your lifestyle.
CRF 300LS $5,749
The "LS" in the CRF300LS stands for "lower seat," and if you think that's the major difference between the 300LS and the 300L, well, you're right to some extent. Just like the CRF300L, the 300LS is powered by Honda's 286cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. Where the CRF300LS begins to set itself apart is the reduced seat height, which at 32.7 inches is 2 inches lower than the CRF300L. This adjustment makes the bike more approachable, particularly for riders who are shorter or those less experienced with larger motorcycles. So, really, the CRF300LS opens up Honda's dual-sport lineup to an even broader range of riders.
While both bikes share the same engine specifications, the CRF300LS features adjustments in suspension and ergonomics that prioritize comfort and ease of handling over pure performance. For instance, the front and rear suspension travel decreased to 9.3 and 9.0 inches, respectively. These changes make the bike easier to handle and more comfortable on street roads. However, if you plan to spend most of your time speeding on rough terrain, the chassis' capabilities may be overmatched — of course, this also depends on the rider's weight.
Both the 300L and 300LS come with practical features like an LCD dash and ABS (for an extra cost). However, the CRF300LS has a sleek, blacked-out aesthetic, which you might like if you value appearance as much as performance. Generally, the CRF300LS is an excellent choice for riders new to dual-sport motorcycles. While it retains the reliable performance and durability of the CRF300L, its modified features make it more accessible and inclusive. This just goes to show Honda's commitment to ensuring there's something for every dual-sport enthusiast to choose.
CRF 300L Rally $6,199
The 300L Rally is built on the same platform as the base models, using the same 286cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine. However, it comes with upgrades that set it apart and establish its focus on adventure riding. It has a larger 3.4-gallon fuel tank, making it great for longer trips. The windscreen is another useful feature, offering protection from the wind when you're cruising on highways. While the Rally shares the same suspension components as the standard 300L model — 43-millimeter inverted forks and a Pro-Link rear suspension with 10.2 inches of travel — it carries itself differently. Weighing in at around 331 pounds fully fueled, the Rally is approximately 25 pounds heavier than the base model. This extra weight might feel noticeable on technical trails, but it adds stability and a more planted feel during highway rides.
Furthermore, the Rally's seat height of 35.2 inches is slightly higher than both the CRF300LS and the CRF300L. However, the difference feels minimal in comparison with the 300L because, combined with its wider seat, it still provides confident footing when stopping. You'll also find the same reliable disc brakes and six-speed transmission as the standard models.
The Rally offers increased comfort, making it an excellent choice for extended adventures. At the same time, it preserves the versatility and rugged capability that defines the CRF lineup. This thoughtful design evolution caters to riders who value both the ability to go the distance and the freedom to explore off-road trails, striking a balance between comfort and practicality.
CRF 450RL $10,099
When you move up to the CRF450RL, you're stepping into a whole new level in Honda's dual-sport lineup, and the price reflects it. This bike shares DNA with Honda's competition and is one of the fastest street-legal bikes offered, featuring a powerful 450cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine. You'll notice the competition heritage in the titanium fuel tank and the Showa suspension — though, Honda has tuned these elements for dual-sport use.
What sets the 450RL apart is how it delivers its performance. The six-speed transmission offers a wide ratio, giving you both responsive trail performance and relaxed highway cruising when needed. The suspension setup features 12 inches of travel from the 49-millimeter Showa fork and Pro-Link rear suspension. This extra travel better absorbs both trail obstacles and road imperfections. You'll also find a 2.0-gallon titanium fuel tank, which helps keep weight down. At 289 pounds fully fueled, the 450RL weighs less than the other bikes on this list, thanks to its competition-derived components. This lighter weight, combined with the 37.2-inch seat height, gives you a commanding riding position on the trails. Though, shorter riders might find the height challenging.
Any of these bikes will give you value for your buck, but before making a decision, remember that each of these motorcycles serves a different purpose. Take your time choosing the right one for your needs and don't forget to factor in maintenance costs and the type of riding you'll be doing.