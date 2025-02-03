Every Honda CRF Motorcycle Available In 2025, Ranked Cheapest To Most Expensive

The best thing about dual-sport motorcycles is how versatile they are. You can ride them on city streets for your daily commute and hit dirt trails on the weekend. If you're looking to get one, Honda's CRF dual-sport lineup offers this kind of flexibility, with models that work for beginners and experienced riders alike, while giving you the best of both worlds.

For 2025, Honda has made its dual-sport range even better. The new models stay true to Honda's reputation for reliability while introducing features designed to make your rides more comfortable and enjoyable. Each bike is carefully designed to meet street-legal requirements but also engineered to handle tough off-road conditions, so you don't have to compromise on performance.

In this guide, we'll walk you through Honda's 2025 CRF lineup. We'll start with the most wallet-friendly options and work our way up to the more pricey ones. You'll learn what makes each bike unique, who it's best suited for, and what you can expect to pay. Whether you're looking for a reliable bike for commuting and occasional weekend adventures or in need of a high-performance machine that can handle tough trails, by the end of this guide, you'll have a clear idea of which Honda CRF model is the perfect fit for your needs.

