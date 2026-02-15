5 Of The Rarest Mercedes-Benz Sports Cars Of The '80s

Mercedes-Benz's modern lineup is filled with vehicles that cover most mainstream segments, as well as plenty of niches. If you're looking for a $200,000 luxury electric SUV with 649 horsepower, the brand has you covered. Likewise, if you're after an entry-level premium crossover with a modest 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, you'll be able to find what you're looking for. Buyers looking for sports cars have plenty of options too, with the brand's AMG lineup spanning from low-slung coupes to seven-seater SUVs.

Back in the '80s, Mercedes' sports car range wasn't anywhere near as comprehensive. Its performance vehicles were produced in much lower numbers, with some being particularly rare. Many of the rarest sports cars were produced by AMG, which today acts as Mercedes' in-house performance division but back then was a tuning specialist that became the de facto place to turn everyday Mercedes cars into autobahn-storming performance machines. Throughout the decade, Mercedes also released a few of its own in-house sports cars, some of which were almost as rare as the coveted AMGs.