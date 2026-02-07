3 Of The Best Years For A Used Subaru Legacy (And 2 To Avoid)

Subaru discontinued its famous Legacy sedan in 2025, ending the story of one of the brand's most foundational vehicles and its longest-running nameplate after more than 35 years. And though you won't find them in Subaru showrooms anymore, a used Legacy can still be an appealing car purchase for many different reasons.

For starters, Subaru's signature symmetrical all-wheel-drive system is always something that made the Legacy stand out from its primarily front-wheel-drive competition. Also, that drivetrain helped the Legacy become the base for the Subaru Outback, which would eventually outlive and outsell the sedan that it was based on. For driving enthusiasts, at certain points, there were also performance-oriented versions of the Legacy that were more in line with a grown-up version of the Subaru WRX.

While looking at a used Legacy as a daily driver today, you've got a lot of different options to choose from. Subaru made the car across seven generations, with a variety of different engines and transmissions. With a bit of research and discretion, a used Legacy can be a great car that outperforms its rivals in situations like bad weather. That being said, it's only natural that some Legacy models come more recommended than others. We've consulted several sources to single out three of the best model years for the Legacy, along with two that you will probably want to avoid.