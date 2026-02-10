5 Of The Highest Quality Small Vehicles, According To JD Power
If you live in an urban environment or simply don't need all the space that larger vehicles can offer, opting for a smaller, compact car is the logical way to go. As manufacturers continue to invest in their smaller vehicles, the choice of which one to choose is becoming increasingly difficult. You have compact sedans and hatchbacks going up against the ever-growing crossover segment, with most new cars having individual strong points.
To narrow the options, we consult sources such as J.D. Power, which has conducted extensive research on the latest and most popular cars on the market. At the end of the year, J.D. Power gathers this data and picks the cars that it would most recommend, and luckily, plenty of small cars are among those that receive standout scores across the board. Taking into account reliability, driving experience, and depreciation, here's a closer look at five small vehicles that J.D. Power recommends the most.
2026 Ford Escape
After some reshuffling, Ford's SUV lineup now consists of six SUV nameplates. You have the choice of various compact, mid-size, and full-size models, among which is the all-electric Mach-E. But at the most affordable end of the fleet, the Ford Escape remains the entry-level SUV for the brand. Starting at $30,350 (with a $1,495 destination charge) for the 2026 model year, it stays competitive with the likes of the RAV4 and CR-V.
This carries over mechanically as well, with the base 1.5L EcoBoost engine producing 180 horsepower and 199 pound-feet of torque. Not exactly blistering numbers, but enough for a compact crossover in its base guise. As you move up the trims, more engine options become available, notably the ST-Line Select getting the 2.5L hybrid as well as a larger 2.0L EcoBoost. A plug-in hybrid model is also offered, starting at $35,400.
As far as J.D. Power is concerned, there's a lot to be desired in Ford's cheapest SUV. The 2025 model received the award for the highest-quality compact SUV (the 2026 model is a carryover), with reliability likely the strongest point for the Escape overall. The outlet also highlights the abundant technology featured throughout, noting that the standard Co-Pilot360 driver-assistance package is included with any trim.
2025 Nissan Sentra
The Nissan Sentra has survived the manufacturer's recent axing of smaller cars and received a makeover for the 2026 model year. While things remain mostly the same under the hood, the compact sedan sports an all-new, forward-thinking exterior design style that, now in the flesh, proves how relatively small changes can make a big difference. Still, according to J.D. Power, the 2025 model remains one of the best small cars you can buy at the moment. The new 2026 Sentra hasn't yet been reviewed by the outlet, but the 2025 model can still be a great choice if you don't mind missing out on the latest features.
Kelley Blue Book (KBB) reports an average used price of $21,400 for the 2025 Sentra, slightly below the 2026 model's $22,600 MSRP. Under the hood of both years is a 2.0L four-cylinder engine producing 149 horsepower enabling34 MPG combined, according to the EPA. Among the car's strongest points, the 2025 Sentra is another that should offer exceptional reliability, with the fewest complaints per 100 vehicles, according to the outlet. J.D. Power rated it 88/100 for quality and reliability.
2025 Buick Encore GX
One of the four brands under the ownership of General Motors, Buick sits above Chevrolet for a premium feel, but not quite on the level of Cadillac. Currently, Buick has four models in production, with GM designating certain segments for different brands. In this case, Buick aims to offer affordable yet premium crossover SUVs, and it does so incredibly well with one specific nameplate, according to J.D. Power.
The Encore GX is the second-most affordable SUV from Buick at the moment, sitting at $27,335 for the 2025 model year, plus a $1,395 destination charge. For the money, you get a 1.2L turbocharged three-cylinder producing 137 horsepower and 162 pound-feet of torque. Spend another $395, though, and you get the more powerful 1.3L engine producing 155 horsepower. The latter engine is also standard on the Sport Touring and Avenir trims.
Inside, the Encore GX is often praised for its well-appointed interior, with J.D. Power noting how little road noise enters the cabin and calling it another example of the highest quality in its segment, this time within the small SUV category. The overall quality and reliability score of 90/100 is high praise.
2025 Lexus IS
As Toyota's luxury arm, Lexus is expected to carry over the industry-leading quality of its parent brand, to say the least. It's uncommon for a luxury division to offer as many options as the parent, but if you want a taste of top-tier reliability with an extra touch of luxury, the Lexus IS is the most affordable way into the brand.
The IS has been refreshed for the 2026 model year, with a new look and revised engine options. But once again, J.D. Power doesn't have data available for the new car. For the outgoing 2025 model year base trim, average used pricing is worth $41,610 according to KBB, which is notably down from the 2026 MSRP of $46,795. Lexus only offers the IS with the V6 engine, producing 311 horsepower.
While you'll miss out on the aggressive look of the 2026 model, you can be assured you're getting your money's worth with the 2025 model, which scores 86/100 overall. Reliability is rated at an outstanding 91/100, with driving experience at 81/100. As the 2026 model carries over one of the engines from 2025, it won't be surprising to see it continue the IS's class-leading trend once data becomes available.
2025 Kia K4
Kia has long been marketed as the sportier, visually striking offspring of Hyundai, with its cars characterised by more aggressive, futuristic designs compared to those of its parent company. In recent years, Kia has been dramatically changing its lineup to push this idea even further, and Hyundai has begun to lean into a hard-line design philosophy as well.
The K4 replaced the Forte for the 2025 model year. In 2026, Kia introduced a hatchback version to increase the compact car's practicality. As the 2026 model is a carry-over year, besides the hatchback's introduction, we can look at both the 2025 and 2026 models in the same light. If you want a brand-new model, the 2026 K4 starts at a solid $22,290 (with a $1,245 destination charge).
Under the hood of the compact sedan is a 2.0L inline-four producing 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque. However, the standard technology is the biggest selling point, with a 12.3-inch touchscreen and 4.2-inch gauge display. The 2025 Kia K4 GT-Line offers more futuristic goodies at higher prices, including Kia's AI assistant. J.D. Power rates the driving experience at 88/100, which is the highest on this list in this category. The K4 gets an overall score of 84/100, held back by poor dealership experiences.