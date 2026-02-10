5 Of The Highest Quality Small Vehicles, According To JD Power

After some reshuffling, Ford's SUV lineup now consists of six SUV nameplates. You have the choice of various compact, mid-size, and full-size models, among which is the all-electric Mach-E. But at the most affordable end of the fleet, the Ford Escape remains the entry-level SUV for the brand. Starting at $30,350 (with a $1,495 destination charge) for the 2026 model year, it stays competitive with the likes of the RAV4 and CR-V.

This carries over mechanically as well, with the base 1.5L EcoBoost engine producing 180 horsepower and 199 pound-feet of torque. Not exactly blistering numbers, but enough for a compact crossover in its base guise. As you move up the trims, more engine options become available, notably the ST-Line Select getting the 2.5L hybrid as well as a larger 2.0L EcoBoost. A plug-in hybrid model is also offered, starting at $35,400.

As far as J.D. Power is concerned, there's a lot to be desired in Ford's cheapest SUV. The 2025 model received the award for the highest-quality compact SUV (the 2026 model is a carryover), with reliability likely the strongest point for the Escape overall. The outlet also highlights the abundant technology featured throughout, noting that the standard Co-Pilot360 driver-assistance package is included with any trim.