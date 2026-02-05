Are Duracell Batteries Better Than Energizer? What Consumer Reports Data Says

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With some product segments, two rival companies dominate the market space. Boeing and Airbus sometimes even use the same engines, and chances are good you're reading this on a mobile phone running software created by either Apple or Google. When it comes to alkaline batteries, the two most recognizable premium brands are Duracell and Energizer. Consumer Reports tested 15 different AA batteries and rated the Duracell Quantum AA highest among alkaline batteries and equal in perfomance to Energizer Ultimate lithium batteries. Rayovac Fusion Advanced AA batteries also performed well, coming in just ahead of Energizer Advanced lithium and Duracell Copper top alkaline cells. Energizer EcoAdvanced and Max+ PowerSeal alkaline batteries scored a little lower; in the company of retailer-branded batteries from Amazon, CVS, Walgreens, and Rite Aid.

This round of Consumer Reports testing covered only disposable alkaline and lithium batteries. SlashGear's ranking of rechargeable batteries also placed Duracell just ahead of Energizer, although EBL and Eneloop batteries topped our list. Energizer and Duracell batteries cost more than most generic competitors, but expensive name-brand batteries usually last longer than cheaper ones.

Most tests (including this one from Consumer Reports) find Duracell and Energizer batteries to be more or less equal in terms of performance, although the Duracell Quantum was a top performer here. Energizer Ultimate lithium batteries more or less matched the Quantum's performance benchmarks, and Energizer Advanced lithium cells tested slightly better than Duracell Copper Top alkalines. Both brands are highly recommended by SlashGear and Consumer Reports with impressive performance that separates them from the rest of the pack, so buy either with confidence.