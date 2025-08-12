Do Boeing And Airbus Use The Same Engines?

Despite Boeing's well-documented recent troubles, air travel is statistically still the safest form of travel. There are numerous reasons behind this, but one important factor is the reliability of the jet engines that power commercial jets across continents and oceans. The vast majority of these jets will be from Airbus or Boeing, which have a commercial jet market share of over 75% between them. From narrow-bodied planes like the Boeing 737 or Airbus A320, to behemoths like the Airbus A380 and Boeing 777, the two aerospace giants compete in every commercial aviation sector.

Despite both companies being direct competitors, they have sometimes used the same engines. For instance, if we look at the narrow-body models, both the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 use variations of the CFM Leading Edge Aviation Propulsion (LEAP) engine, with Airbus using the LEAP-1A variant, and Boeing using the LEAP-1B variant. Interestingly, China's homegrown C919 narrow-body jet uses the "C" variant of the engine.

While these engines are of the same family, they technically aren't the same engines. However, the forerunner to this engine, the CFM56 (allegedly the best-selling aviation engine of all time), powered both the Airbus A320 and the Boeing 737. So, although there are instances where both manufacturers use the same engine, there are times when they don't. Let's take a closer look at the two manufacturers and the engines they use.