What Is The Most Popular Jet Engine And Why Is It Found On So Many Planes?

The transportation industry has grown tremendously over the past two hundred years. In the 1800s, sailing between the United Kingdom and Australia would take months. By the 1900s, this duration had already been reduced to a matter of days, thanks to airplanes. Today, only a mere 19 to 25 hours, depending on the airline, separates a flight between these two countries. Airplanes have done much to make the world smaller, and at the rate things are progressing, it will become even smaller. Today, advancements in aircraft technology are going steady, with companies such as Boeing developing the next stage of domestic and commercial airplanes with their 777X planes, which is arguably the largest twin-engine commercial jet, and General Electric (GE) working on their latest turbofan, the GE9X, said to be the most sophisticated turbofan ever built.

While these two companies continue to develop the next leap, several products from other manufacturers are keeping the aircraft transport system afloat. One notable example is the CFM56 family of engines, which is the most popular turbofan in aviation history. So, who makes this engine, and why is it present on so many planes?