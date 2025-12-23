Stop Wasting Money On Xbox Controller Batteries: Do This Instead
The initial investment in an Xbox can get very expensive. There's the console, of course, plus controllers, and other accessories. But the ongoing expenses can add up as well, including subscriptions, games, and worst of all, the batteries. Xbox controllers, unlike PlayStation and the Nintendo Switch, still use AA batteries, and they're a necessary expense. Unless, of course, you get a rechargeable battery pack.
The Xbox Rechargeable Battery is currently available on Xbox's website at a discounted price of $17.89, down from $24.99. However, you could find it cheaper if you shop around. In contrast, a 2-pack of Duracell AA Power Boost Batteries retails for $7.03 at Walmart. You'll pay more for the rechargeable battery upfront, but it is a more cost-effective option, as you might be buying more AA batteries in two weeks or less. Considering the rechargeable battery delivers up to 30 hours of life per cycle and charges in less than 4 hours, this might be the right choice for you.
The rechargeable battery powers up with the included USB-C cable and can connect to your Xbox as you're playing. This means you don't have to stop and recharge in the middle of a game, or you can recharge the battery from your Xbox after you're done, even while your console is in standby mode. Either way, you'll have a consistent power source that can keep you going with no interruption.
Xbox rechargeable battery reviews and other options
The Xbox rechargeable battery gets mostly positive reviews across major retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. Best Buy is the highest with 4.6 out of 5 stars on 2,614 reviews, and Target is the lowest with 3.5 out of 5 stars on just 89 reviews. Customers typically praise the rechargeable battery for its performance and the benefit of saving money versus buying traditional AA batteries. But other reviewers complained that the battery doesn't charge consistently, and that eventually, it doesn't hold a charge at all. The absence of a clear low-battery warning was an issue for some buyers as well.
For gamers wanting to try other rechargeable options, third-party Xbox battery packs are available, and we've found the 5 best options. However, some brands perform better than others, so it's important to read reviews before buying a knock-off. Otherwise, you could have issues that lead to problems with your controller and in the end, you might be stuck going right back to AA batteries. When in doubt, it might be best to stick with licensed Xbox products.
Of course, you could use old-school individual AA rechargeable batteries in your Xbox controller. Xbox recommends AA (HR6) rechargeable batteries for best performance, and they're available from top brands like Energizer and Duracell. However, these batteries will not automatically recharge in your controller. So you'll need to use a separate charger, specified by the battery manufacturer, to power up your batteries.