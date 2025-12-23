Stop Wasting Money On Xbox Controller Batteries: Do This Instead

The initial investment in an Xbox can get very expensive. There's the console, of course, plus controllers, and other accessories. But the ongoing expenses can add up as well, including subscriptions, games, and worst of all, the batteries. Xbox controllers, unlike PlayStation and the Nintendo Switch, still use AA batteries, and they're a necessary expense. Unless, of course, you get a rechargeable battery pack.

The Xbox Rechargeable Battery is currently available on Xbox's website at a discounted price of $17.89, down from $24.99. However, you could find it cheaper if you shop around. In contrast, a 2-pack of Duracell AA Power Boost Batteries retails for $7.03 at Walmart. You'll pay more for the rechargeable battery upfront, but it is a more cost-effective option, as you might be buying more AA batteries in two weeks or less. Considering the rechargeable battery delivers up to 30 hours of life per cycle and charges in less than 4 hours, this might be the right choice for you.

The rechargeable battery powers up with the included USB-C cable and can connect to your Xbox as you're playing. This means you don't have to stop and recharge in the middle of a game, or you can recharge the battery from your Xbox after you're done, even while your console is in standby mode. Either way, you'll have a consistent power source that can keep you going with no interruption.