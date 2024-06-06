5 Of The Best Rechargeable Battery Packs For Your Xbox & PlayStation Controllers

A dead battery is the bane of any gamer's existence. You could be mid-combat, taking on a monstrous troll guarding the end to whatever side quest you were bamboozled into taking, and your controller will alert you that it needs charging at the most inopportune moment. It kills your rhythm, forcing you to pause and either swap out the AA batteries, set it aside to charge, or tether yourself to the console. Worse yet, if it dies altogether, it's a massive inconvenience and a potentially huge setback if you're playing a soulslike game. So, how do you avoid such an unfortunate scenario?

You can either pay closer attention to the charge left on your controller's battery, or go the more convenient route with a rechargeable battery pack. If you're gaming on an Xbox Series X|S, you may need to upgrade from the two AA standard for a pack that can be dock recharged. As for PS5 gamers and their DualSense, some packs will prolong the life of the built-in battery, so you can game for longer.

For either console owner, the worst-case scenarios are having to pause to recharge or turning your aesthetically-pleasing wireless controller into a wired one. Which is why we've dug through a multitude of options to find the best rechargeable battery packs for your Xbox and PlayStation controllers. The choices made were largely based on hands-on experience, but we did have to rely on user reviews and product features for a few. More on the methodology later.