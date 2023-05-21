Can You Use A Switch Pro Controller On PS5?

Navigating the realm of modern gaming can be a complex task, and as new consoles and controllers debut, they bring along the challenge of compatibility. One of the most popular questions among gamers is whether devices from different consoles have cross-compatibility. Fortunately in this case, the owners of a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller can use their device with a PlayStation 5.

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller has been lauded for its ergonomic design and precise control, making it a popular choice among gaming enthusiasts. Whether you're trying to let a friend play a multiplayer game on your PS5, or your DualSense accidentally broke, the Switch Pro Controller can efficiently serve as a substitute for your favorite PlayStation games.

However, while using a Switch Pro Controller on a PS5 is possible, the process is more complex than plug-and-play. A third-party wireless adapter is necessary to bridge the gap between these devices. Fortunately, these devices are relatively inexpensive and are handy for various reasons beyond controller compatibility.