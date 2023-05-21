Can You Use A Switch Pro Controller On PS5?
Navigating the realm of modern gaming can be a complex task, and as new consoles and controllers debut, they bring along the challenge of compatibility. One of the most popular questions among gamers is whether devices from different consoles have cross-compatibility. Fortunately in this case, the owners of a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller can use their device with a PlayStation 5.
The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller has been lauded for its ergonomic design and precise control, making it a popular choice among gaming enthusiasts. Whether you're trying to let a friend play a multiplayer game on your PS5, or your DualSense accidentally broke, the Switch Pro Controller can efficiently serve as a substitute for your favorite PlayStation games.
However, while using a Switch Pro Controller on a PS5 is possible, the process is more complex than plug-and-play. A third-party wireless adapter is necessary to bridge the gap between these devices. Fortunately, these devices are relatively inexpensive and are handy for various reasons beyond controller compatibility.
Why you might need to use a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller on your PS5
Dealing with the unexpected is part and parcel of a gamer's journey. For instance, imagine a scenario where your PS5 gaming session is abruptly interrupted due to a malfunctioning or damaged DualSense controller. Having a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller on standby might not seem like a possibility when playing on PS5, but it might be the answer. This controller can be a temporary replacement, enabling the game to continue without interruption.
Due to its design and features like gyroscopic aiming ability, the Switch Pro Controller can handle most PS5 games capably. Whether playing an intense first-person shooter like "Call of Duty," or an open-world RPG like "Horizon Forbidden West," this controller can help you beat any mission.
However, you should note that it's unable to replicate the unique haptic trigger feedback that Sony's DualSense controller offers. This technology, patented by Sony, provides an immersive and tactile gaming experience that heightens the sense of touch during gameplay. Unfortunately, this is one aspect of the PS5 experience that a Switch Pro Controller can't duplicate.
How to pair a Switch Pro Controller to a PS5 with a third-party wireless adapter
Using a Switch Pro Controller on a PS5 requires using a third-party wireless adapter, like the one from 8Bitdo. Picking the correct adapter, however, requires careful consideration: look for a reliable device with a high data transfer rate to minimize latency and features easy setup and operation.
Compatibility with both the PS5 and the Switch Pro Controller is a must, and the device should ideally offer wide-ranging support for other Bluetooth peripherals. In addition, consider the adapter's range to ensure it meets your gaming setup's requirements.
Follow these steps to connect your Switch Pro Controller:
- Plug the third-party wireless adapter into a USB port on the PS5.
- Hold the pairing button on the adapter to activate pairing mode.
- Press Sync on your Switch controller until the lights are flashing.
- The adapter should automatically recognize and connect with the controller. If connected successfully, the LED on the controller will remain lit.
You should know a few potential issues when using a wireless adapter. The most common challenge to anticipate is latency, which could cause a delay between controller input and on-screen action. This problem could affect gameplay during fast-paced, competitive games. Additionally, you may need to reconnect each time you restart your PS5, making it a less seamless experience than using a native controller. However, for a temporary solution, especially if you're more accident-prone, an adapter may be worth investing in temporarily.