Where To Find The Hidden Code In The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

Nintendo Switch players who spend most of their time playing games on a TV or monitor can swap the small Joy-Con gamepads for the larger Pro Controller. While it's styled like any other console controller, there's one big exception: the housing is made from a tinted transparent plastic. It may sound funny to say something that's literally see-through is hiding a secret, but it's true. The Pro Controller has its own tiny Easter egg in the form of a string of code.

Many Switch buyers started reporting their discovery of the Easter egg in 2017 shortly after the console hit shelves, but over the years since, reports of the secret code's presence have varied. It seems that while the regular Nintendo-branded Pro Controller features the Easter egg, other versions of the controller — such as ones that were released with themes related to new game releases — don't feature the same hidden phrase (via Reddit). With that said, if you have the original model lying around, grab it and take a peek behind one of the joysticks.