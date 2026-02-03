5 Tools Ryobi Makes That Makita Doesn't

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Makita and Ryobi are both popular tool brands that offer many of the same products, but they're certainly not interchangeable. Makita has been around for over a century and has a strong reputation for high-quality tools and equipment made for trades like construction and woodworking. That's why there are tools sold by Makita that Ryobi doesn't make, like heavy-duty breaker hammers, rebar tying tools, and massive cordless circular saws. While DIYers can certainly make use of Makita's premium-grade products, its tools are built for professionals who can rely on them every day for big jobs and serious projects.

Ryobi also makes well-made tools, but it caters more toward prosumers than professionals. DIYers and casual homeowners looking for good-quality products often choose Ryobi, as do some professionals. There is plenty of gear that both brands manufacture, like cordless drills and saws, as well as accessories like jobsite fans and work lights. But, because Ryobi's core user base is a bit more casual than Makita's, its catalog of products differs in certain ways.

Though it offers some hand tools, Ryobi focuses heavily on its battery systems, which power its cordless tools. It's not afraid to try out new types of tools and devices that users who already own compatible Ryobi batteries may try out. Compared to Makita, it also offers a wider range of more low-key and offbeat gadgets. That's why you can find things like Ryobi bug zappers and heated seat cushions that use the same batteries as its impact drivers. To better illustrate the different nature of each brand's product catalog, here are five tools Ryobi makes that Makita doesn't.