15 Of My Favorite Gadgets From Movies & TV That Are Totally Absurd

Since the beginning of the moving picture, television and movies have given us an impressive selection of fictional gizmos and gadgets. Common real-world technologies, ranging from submarines to spacefaring rockets and from video phone calls to tablet computers, all have their origins in the pages or frames of fiction.

Authors and filmmakers regularly invent new technologies to solve story problems, and sometimes those fictional gadgets become so popular that real-world engineers and inventors set about making them real. "Star Trek's" communicators, for instance, were effectively realized with the invention of the mobile phone. The original communicator even looked like the now-antiquated flip phones popular at the beginning of the millennium.

Other fictional inventions, however, probably won't ever see the light of day. Perhaps they rely on things that are physically impossible, like exceeding the speed of light. Maybe they're made from materials we don't have access to, like the vibranium and uru of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Whatever the reason, some fictional inventions are unlikely to make the transition from fiction to reality. Here are 15 of my favorites.