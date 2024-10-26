These 5 Real Life Jetpacks Are Bringing The Rocketeer A Bit Closer To Reality

The ability to fly independently is a dream for many, and it's why superheroes like Superman are so popular. Science fiction has been teasing the world with jetpacks for nearly a century, beginning in the pages of newspapers via "Buck Rogers" comic strips. Few sci-fi anthologies or magazines didn't feature paintings of people zipping about the skies with rockets strapped to their backs.

Advertisement

Jetpacks have also appeared in movies, including 1991's "The Rocketeer," which detailed a plan by the Nazis to overpower its enemies in the leadup to World War II. While that kind of jetpack remains the stuff of fiction, we are getting closer to actually having jetpacks that work. Granted, you're not going to fly about with a seemingly endless supply of fuel, and there are limitations. After all, jetpack technology is only beginning to come into focus in the 21st century, but it does show promise.

The sad truth of modern jetpacks revolves around the cost of owning and operating them. They're ridiculously expensive, but that doesn't make them any less enticing. Who wouldn't want to strap on a personal flying device and soar through the skies? It's a dream many have had throughout their lives, and thanks to some impressive engineering, it's no longer a fantasy. These five jetpacks are examples of what's out there, and for those with the means to fly them, movies like "The Rocketeer" are one step closer to reality.

Advertisement