Which Translation App Offers More, Google Or Apple Translate?

While Google Translate shares a bunch of similarities with Apple Translate, there are still several functionalities unique to the app. In fact, based on feature count alone, Google Translate offers more than Apple Translate.

Just one of the most glaring differences between the two is the more language options on Google Translate. It covers over 200 languages, from widely spoken languages like French and Spanish to less common regional ones like Venetian in Italy and Zapotec in Mexico. Not every language is supported across all the Google Translate features, though. For instance, the Conversation mode is limited to only about 70 languages, and the Camera mode to a little over 100. This, however, still beats Apple Translate by a long shot. Apple Translate can only handle 20 languages, including German, Japanese, and Ukrainian. But its plus point is that most of the languages work across all three translation modes.

Another tool available on Google Translate, but not on Apple Translate, is handwriting translation. Instead of typing out the word, you can just write it on the screen. This comes in handy for languages with their own writing systems, like Japanese and Russian, but it can also be used for those written in the English alphabet. It also offers offline translation for 59 languages, while Apple only offers it for about 19 languages.

Google Translate also comes with a transcription tool. Useful for transcribing a public speech or lecture in real-time, this tool simply listens to the spoken language and outputs the translated text on your screen. You can then save the transcript to your favorites for future reference.