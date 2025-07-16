How Polygraph Tests Work (And Can They Really Tell If You're Lying?)

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has found itself embroiled in a rather odd situation involving polygraph tests. In April, it confirmed to NPR that it was using these tests to catch personnel who were potentially leaking information to the press. However, the situation took an interesting turn in July, when The New York Times revealed that the FBI had also conducted tests to check if employees had made any negative statements about FBI Director Kash Patel.

Contrary to their depiction in entertainment media and books, polygraph, aka lie detector, tests are not a foolproof method of assessing whether a person is lying. Instead, they merely measure the body's response to psychological stress and use it to get a rough estimation. For example, if the heartbeat accelerates and a person starts sweating at a certain set of questions, there's a chance that their responses may not be truthful. But over the years, it has been proven that lie detectors can be fooled, even brain lie detectors that are supposedly nearly unbeatable.

In 1985, Mark William Hofmann passed a lie detector test and later revealed how he tricked the biosensor-based system. While locked up in the Utah State Prison, the murderer told Dr. Charles Honts that he practised hypnosis and biofeedback control for 15 years. In 2021, Netflix released a documentary series titled "Murder Among the Mormons," covering Hofmann's life, including an episode focused on how Hofmann passed his lie detector test.