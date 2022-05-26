Your Eyes Can't Lie To This New Technology

BBC reported back in January 2022 that not everyone was pleased with lie detection technology. Former CIA officer Christopher Burgess explained that lie detectors should not be used as the end-all for proving the guilt or innocence of criminals or spies. The Washington Post reported that experts have shown skepticism in the tech in EyeDetect tests, just as they've shown skepticism in lie detection with the polygraph. It's important to note here that the polygraph has been banned from use in a wide variety of ways in the United States, courtesy of the Employee Polygraph Protection Act (EPPA).

"People have been trying to make these predictions for a long time," Leonard Saxe, a psychologist at Brandeis University and expert in lie detection research told The Washington Post. "But the science has not progressed much in 100 years." Despite not having reviewed EyeDetect, nor the tech behind it, Saxe added; "I don't know of any evidence that eye movements are linked to deception." The Washington Post revealed that the scientific mind behind EyeDetect is John Kircher, a retired professor at the University of Utah, that has been funded by the Defense Department and consulted with the CIA.

Laurie Levenson, a law professor at Loyola Marymount University, said that screening people for job applications, or holding people accountable for things they have not done based on false positives is a matter of concern. She also warned that false negatives could benefit the guilty. The ethical and legal implications of lie detection technology and its consequences are highly significant.

From law enforcement to private companies and government agencies, experts are concerned that artificial intelligence-based tests may lead the courts, justice, and society astray. Given the seriousness of the potential issues at hand, 88% accuracy becomes less of a scientific breakthrough and more of a matter best described by basketball player Frank Robinson: "Close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades."