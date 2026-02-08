5 Mobile Apps You Should Be Using On Your iPad Or Tablet In 2026

Who doesn't enjoy music to some degree? It can help you focus on a specific task — like writing a 1,500-word article for work — help pass the time on a long drive, or even put you in the mood to complete some chores around the house. Obviously, if you have an iPad, you're familiar with Apple Music, which is a fine choice. I started using Tidal, one of the top-ranked music streaming services, in 2025 strictly because it treats the artists better in terms of royalties, but that's not why I stuck around.

You'll hear a lot about Tidal's sound quality, with its HiRes FLAC lossless tracks. I'm sure it sounds amazing compared to other services, but I'm not an audiophile, so it's difficult for me to notice the difference between music on Tidal and that found on Apple Music. However, Tidal is more music-oriented than other apps. It has a whole magazine section, where you can read articles about the music industry. I came for the higher artist payout, but I stayed for the Tidal articles.

The biggest drawback with Tidal, though, is its lack of a free listening tier. You can make a free account, but that only lets you listen to songs for 30 seconds. You can get an individual plan for $10.99 per month or a family plan for $16.99. Eligible students can get an account for just $5.49.