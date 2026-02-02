CarPlay Vs. CarPlay Ultra: Five Differences Most Users Don't Know About

According to a 2025 Edison Research Infinite Dial study, as many as 40% of U.S. adults now have Apple CarPlay or Android Auto in their primary vehicle. This is up from 26% in 2023. Adoption is rising quickly, and usage is even higher: 83% of drivers who have access to these systems actually use them. Apple recognized the system's growing popularity, introducing its next-generation version, CarPlay Ultra, on May 15, 2025.

In our review of CarPlay Ultra, we concluded that it represents a rather polished upgrade with better vehicle integration. However, its heavy reliance on the iPhone and mixed gauge-cluster experience mean it still isn't a clear must-have, and there are different areas where the system could improve. CarPlay Ultra is currently only available for Aston Martin, but Apple has confirmed that it will begin rolling it out to other carmakers in 2026.

This gives us a bit of time to compare the traditional CarPlay system to CarPlay Ultra and decide whether it might be something worth having. Even though these two rely on the same platform and basic idea of bringing your iPhone onto the car's central screen safely, CarPlay Ultra represents the next step that hopes to further integrate the Apple ecosystem in cars.