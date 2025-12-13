These Two New iOS 26 Features Are Being Added To CarPlay In December 2025

Previously accessible as a release candidate, Apple's latest software update — iOS 26.2 — is now available to the general public. Among the changes to iPhone functions like AirPlay and Apple Music are two new features for CarPlay, the iOS platform for vehicle infotainment displays found in many modern dashboards. The first is an increase in the number of widgets you can keep on your Home Screen. Previously, you were limited to two, but now drivers with larger displays can add more.

Widgets allow users to quickly view and even interact with certain apps without needing to open them or navigate further than the Home Screen. For example, you can have a calendar widget constantly displaying your next appointment or a podcast playlist with options to play certain episodes. All kinds of useful Apple CarPlay widgets are available and are highly customizable, which is why many drivers have been hoping to add more than two until now.

The second CarPlay update to come from iOS 26.2 concerns the Messages app, which has been plagued with some of the most annoying features of iOS 26 since its launch last September. It's a small, simple change, yet it's one that many users may appreciate — the ability to disable pinned conversations from the CarPlay app. Pinned conversations stay permanently at the top of Messages, even as more recent texts from other conversations come through. However, not everyone needs or wants this feature, which is why Apple now gives drivers the option to turn off Pinned Conversations. These changes will automatically update on your CarPlay once you install iOS 26.2 on your iPhone. To do so, open the Settings app and go to General > Software Update.