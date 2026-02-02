4 Motorcycle Brands Bikers Agree Offer The Best Build Quality

Honda is sure to feature in any conversation about Japanese quality and reliability. The brand's reputation is certainly impressive in the auto world. SlashGear's review of the '25 Honda CB650R notes, "The solid, planted nature of the CB650R immediately revealed typical Honda build quality ... with new tech thrown into the mix."

Honda's lengthy record of innovation has won numerous awards. At the 2025 MCN Awards, Honda claimed the Manufacturer of the Year Award. Individual accolades for specific models were also forthcoming, with the CB1000 Hornet SP scooping something major in the awards: The Best Naked of 2025, as well as Overall Bike of the Year.

MCN noted that "top-spec components and a stunning chassis, combined with a blistering superbike-derived engine, make it a phenomenal motorcycle in its own right," supporting the concept that top-quality parts are the key to excellent build quality. The responsiveness and effectiveness of controls are key, too, and the Hornet SP excels in both. Reviewing the '25 SP, Motorcycle News Chief Road Tester Michael Neeves noted, "all the controls are really nice and light, the [...] throttle's light, just everything is so easy, so typical Honda [...] but make no mistake, this is a potent performance bike."