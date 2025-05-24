2025 Honda CB650R Review: Does E-Clutch Make This The Perfect Commuter Bike?

When the urge to head out for a motorcycle ride strikes, I typically crave an engaging, thrilling, involving rip up and down tight and technical canyon roads. Even a bland motorcycle can get the old blood pumping better than most great sports cars, as the wind rush and speed blur and lean angle and sounds and smells all combine into a total sensory overload, and ideally a flow state given the right bike, right road, right mood, right weather...

But then again, I decided to get my motorcycle license mainly to avoid traffic every summer during Monterey Car Week. And now, while driving my incessantly growing fleet of old Mitsubishis around Los Angeles, I increasingly find myself absolutely sick of getting stuck in lines of cars at stoplight after stoplight.

This career spoils me for choice, in full transparency, and though I still prefer hardcore sport bikes on the race track, the appeal of commuter bikes still hits home. Where my 2006 Ducati Monster S2R 1000 absolutely reigns supreme as the greatest upright naked with semi-sporting aspirations, the heavy dry clutch lever, tight gear ratios, and touchy throttle make this classic somewhat less enjoyable for the daily grind. In almost direct contrast, I recently rode probably the best commuter bike in the world: Honda's new CB650R equipped with a pioneering "E-Clutch" tech that requires very few tradeoffs in the name of easy, carefree riding.

