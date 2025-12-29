4 Japanese Car Brands Likely To Reach 250,000 Miles (According To iSeeCars)

Depending on our individual needs and requirements, we all single out different features, gadgets, and traits when looking to buy a new car. If you've got a big family and live in a colder state, then cargo space, passenger occupancy, and features like heated seats and a heated steering wheel will probably take priority. However, if you live alone and love carving up the canyon roads each weekend, then a slick two-seater with nimble handling and a powerful engine will probably be more suitable.

Regardless of whether it's a Miata or Suburban that we are after though, one trait we'd all love to ensure when picking up a new car is reliability and durability. Sadly, it's not always guaranteed. Some cars are notoriously unreliable and might struggle to even crack the 100,000-mile barrier, which is pretty disappointing — especially when you consider the average price of a new car has now crept north of $50,000.

Thankfully, though, we can turn to data from iSeeCars to give ourselves a better chance of buying a car that can go the distance. The outlet checked out data on 174 million cars to figure out which brands were most likely to produce cars that can surpass 250,000 miles (excluding heavy-duty models). Overwhelmingly, the top performers were Japanese automakers, which is why we've decided to shine a spotlight on the very best Japanese brands in terms of durability. Interestingly, the top four from the iSeeCars study were all Japanese, and these four were the only brands (out of 32) that cracked 250,000 miles. Without further ado, here are your top performers.