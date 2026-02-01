4 Of The Worst Places To Put Your Laptop (And Why)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether it's for creative work, gaming purposes, or professional use, a laptop is a pricey investment. Even the best cheap laptops worth buying will stretch well into four figures, so it's probably a good idea to look after it. If you want your next purchase to last you for years, keep up with basic PC maintenance, like keeping your device dust-free and clean, and checking for program updates. But beyond that, it's also wise that you avoid other bad tech habits that can lead to costly repairs or outright failure over time.

Something as simple as placing your laptop in the wrong spot might seem harmless at first, but its compounding effect can be much more serious. For instance, it may seem tempting to just put your laptop next to a printer. Though the impact won't be visible, over time, the heat dispersed by the printer will affect your laptop, and it may lag due to overheating. If you want to preserve the lifespan of your Mac or Windows device, here are spots that you'll want to avoid.