5 Apps You Might Not Want To Use With ChatGPT Right Now

If you're a ChatGPT user, you can now integrate third-party apps directly into your AI chats. OpenAI launched this feature in October 2025, and it's available on all types of ChatGPT accounts, including the free one. While there were only a few options at the start, there are now dozens of apps available, including TripAdvisor, OpenTable, Photoshop, Dropbox, Microsoft Teams, and GitHub. To see the full list, just open ChatGPT and select Apps on the left-hand menu.

To connect an app, click on the one you want, then select the Connect button on the next screen. Some apps — like Canva and Gmail — require you to already have an account and to enter your sign-in details. Others like Tripadvisor and Coursera will connect immediately. If you later want to disconnect, you can do so from the same screen. However, if you're concerned about security risks in ChatGPT, you might want to steer clear of using apps, which introduce a new set of vulnerabilities, as your personal data is being shared and could potentially be breached.

OpenAI says, "The magic of this new generation of apps in ChatGPT is how they blend familiar interactive elements–like maps, playlists and presentations–with new ways of interacting through conversation." So how well do they actually work? Are they indeed magic? I tested some of the apps and found the experience was disappointing and often frustrating. I wanted to like it, but I found that many of the features are not worth bothering with. There's an explanation of how I carried out the testing at the end of this article.