You Can Stop ChatGPT (And Other AI Chatbots) From Glazing Over Your Conversations — Here's How

ChatGPT was unveiled in late 2022 and has perhaps served as the most important catalyst in the rise of the generative AI industry. Though there are many things you can do with ChatGPT, including creating eerily realistic videos with Sora 2, many people still find great use in its conversational abilities. You can access it on your computer via any browser or on your smartphone through the dedicated app.

If you've used ChatGPT or other AI chatbots like Gemini or Grok for a decent bit, you may have noticed a pattern in the way they frame their replies. You rarely get a straightforward answer without first having to go through a paragraph of the chatbot restating your question, and beating around the bush before finally laying out an overly padded response. Though LLMs have generally gotten much better in the accuracy of their replies over time, you can still absolutely encounter AI hallucinations.

This has led to chatbots turning into yes-men — generating replies that you want to read, but not ones that are necessarily 100% accurate. ChatGPT is notorious for sugarcoating its replies, so much so that users have started to believe OpenAI does this deliberately to keep you glued to your screen longer. The good news is, you can tweak your chatbot's responses to be more grounded and factual. To accomplish this, I've tested a few instruction prompts that tell the AI chatbot to stop glazing and instead reply with sharper responses.