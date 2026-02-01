5 Of The Most Common Problems With The Chevy Cruze (According To Owners)

Chevrolet's Cruze was a welcome entry into the compact sedan category back in 2011. The Cruze was one of the most fuel-efficient Chevrolets ever made, for one thing. However, that didn't mean it was a great buy for all drivers. The Cruze apparently had — and still has — many problems, according to owner-drivers.

Ultimately, the Cruze was discontinued for reasons other than its reputation for some performance issues. The Cruze went away when Chevy stopped producing various sedans for cost-cutting. General Motors, the parent company of Chevrolet, also wanted to stop producing the Cruze in favor of focusing instead on SUVs, pickups, and crossovers in U.S. markets. Of course, had reviews (and sales) of the Chevy Cruze been better, it's possible the car could have survived the cuts.

While some model years might make a 'most reliable' list, complaints abound for various model years of the Cruze. These are the most common problems with the Chevy Cruze, according to consumers reporting their issues to aggregator sites like CarComplaints, RepairPal, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).