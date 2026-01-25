These 4 Cars Are Even More Reliable Than The Toyota Camry

When it comes to car brands known for consistently offering reliable vehicles, Toyota often comes to mind. In J.D. Power 2025 Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS), Toyota placed fourth overall, trailing behind Lexus, Buick, and Mazda. Meanwhile, Consumer Reports' (CR) 2025 brand reliability rankings paint a slightly different picture, placing Toyota at the very top, with Lexus, Buick, and Mazda ranked third, eighth, and 14th, respectively.

However, CR also notes that Toyota's overall reliability has slipped in recent years. Most notably, the Toyota Camry — long considered a benchmark for dependability — dropped from an above-average reliability rating to merely average after the 2025 mid-cycle refresh. The most common Toyota Camry problems typically include excessive oil burning, transmission, steering, and brake system issues. Such a shift raises a question. If the Camry is no longer the gold standard for reliable cars, which models outperform it in long-term reliability?

Before we go into the list, it's worth noting that, while these estimates help paint a general picture of how these cars perform over their lifetime, they do not account for individual experiences. Moreover, while some of the estimates for cost to own and depreciation costs have exact dollar amounts, the actual figure will depend on your location and a number of other factors, such as the exact model of the car. Regardless, here are four cars that are even more reliable than the Toyota Camry, and what you can expect with each of them.