The Toyota Camry is widely considered one of the best used Toyota models you can buy. Such reputation is further highlighted by Car and Driver that listed the Camry as the 2025 best-selling sedan in the U.S. Be that as it may, no car is ever truly perfect. So, what are the common problems you may experience with the Toyota Camry?

According to owners, the eighth generation (2018 to 2024) Camry is a highly reliable car, but earlier models are prone to occasional transmission problems. Drivers also noted problems with warped brake rotors and overly-scratchy paint. The seventh generation (2012 to 2017) of the Toyota Camry is susceptible to problems with wandering steering, torque converter issues, and excessive oil consumption. The latest generation of the Camry was introduced in late 2024.

However, early customers are already complaining about burning oil, even after only a few hundred miles. The general consensus between owners is that, with proper maintenance, the Camry will last a long time. Over on Reddit, one owner even said that the "Camry is one of the most reliable machines on the planet." Here's everything you need to know about the Camry and whether it truly deserves its best-selling status.