5 '90s Cars That Are Currently Skyrocketing In Value
The 1990s don't seem all that long ago, but the very best cars from the decade are reaching the age where we can call them classics. Overall, in previous decades, there were more cars that went for triple figures as time made them rarer, and we're still seeing emerging models from the 1990s reach price points well beyond what they've sold for since their release. The decade was also a time of great innovation across the industry, with many manufacturers focusing on the resurgent two-door sports car segment.
As is still the case in 2026, America isn't a frontrunner when it comes to the low-slung sports cars, with only the Corvette competing with the very best. Looking at the current market, quite a few of the cars gaining significant traction come from overseas, with some not even initially being sold here. With imports continuing to make nameplates available in the U.S., here's a look at five cars from the 1990s that are reaching all-new heights on the used market.
1993 Toyota Supra A80 Turbo
The 1990s were a pretty special time for the Japanese domestic market. Throughout the decade, major manufacturers were producing some of their best cars yet, a handful of which feature on this list. Towards the start of the decade, Toyota was one of the first to deliver what's now one of the most iconic cars from the era: the A80 Supra. The car struggled to sell in the U.S., leaving the market in 1998, four years before production ceased worldwide. Unfortunately, it was too early for Brian O'Connor's orange-draped car of choice to take it to new heights in 2001.
You had the choice between the non-turbo base model or the 2JZ-GTE turbocharged version. The latter was much rarer than the former anyway, but the 320-horsepower 2JZ-GTE has proven to be a tuner favorite. Even though the 1993 Supra was legally able to be imported from 2018 onwards, the demand for a pristine twin-turbocharged model far outweighs the availability. At the start of 2025, though, the average sale price sat at $82,500 per Classic.com, with reported top-end sales reaching between $120,000 and $140,000. In January 2025, the average price rose to $103,385. At an auction hosted by Mecum, one went for a staggering $242,000.
1997 Acura Integra Type-R
Up against Toyota in the JDM golden age was Honda, or in the performance segment, Acura. At least for the U.S. market, that is. The Acura brand was established in 1985 as a bid to enter the performance-luxury market, with the Integra among its launch models. By 1997, the Integra was already in its third generation, but this model year was the birth of something incredibly special. The racing-focused Integra Type-R was made available, but with just 320 examples sold in the U.S., the nimble sports car instantly became sought after.
As well as being ultra-rare, the 1997 Acura Integra Type-R was another JDM that had an incredibly attractive engine. The VTEC's natural high-revving nature allowed it to be pushed way past its 195-horsepower rating and live with it. For an untouched 1997 Type-R, prices have been at a premium for a while now, with top-spec models demanding around $50,000 at the start of the decade. In 2026, though, Hagerty reports an average sale price of $97,900 for a mint model. Between 2020 and 2026, a few sales have surpassed that, one notably selling for $151,200 in 2023. For a 1997 Integra Type-R in solid condition, Classic.com reports an average price of $51,341, up from around $28,750 at the start of 2025.
1997 Porsche 911 Turbo S
Leaving the JDMs for a moment, one of the sports cars that manufacturers from across the globe were, and still are, trying to beat is the Porsche 911. By the 1990s, the rear-engined Porsche was already one of the most developed in the segment, but a major change was made for the '98 model year that made this specific model so valuable. Up until this point, the flat-six was air-cooled, but for the 996 generation, Porsche switched the 911 to water cooling. Subsequently, the last of the air-cooled 993 Turbo S cars holds a special place in enthusiasts' hearts.
According to the current market, the 1997 and 1998 model years are equally valuable. Data is scarcer than that of other classic cars from this period, which is to be expected, given that only 183 examples were built for the North American market. At the start of 2025, it was already sitting at an average of $500,000, with one selling for exactly that at an RM Sotheby's auction. Classic.com reported an average price of $695,042 by year's end. In January this year, a dealer had one listed at $2.4 million.
1998 Subaru Impreza 22B STi
Back to the JDMs, the main manufacturers had just as much presence in motorsport as they did on the road. Most notably in the 1990s, when rally was a main hunting ground, especially for Subaru. The second half of the decade was particularly successful for the brand, with three WRC manufacturers' championships between 1995 and 1997. To celebrate the success, Subaru made a special edition of the Impreza, named the 22B STi, carrying over the stunning performance and design elements of the ultra-competitive rally car.
In total, Subaru made just 424 examples of the 22B STi, the majority of which were for the U.S. market. None of them were sent to the U.S. The only way to get your hands on one was to import it under the show and display rule. Despite this, 22B STis still make their way around the market, and last February, the average price was $165,933. Throughout the year, sale prices reached $235,200 at auction, boosting the average price to $190,518 in November. Not cheap by any means at the start of 2025, but a $35,000 increase also isn't small.
1999 Mitsubishi 3000 GT VR4
The final model on this list came out at the very end of the decade, and maybe unsurprisingly at this point, it's a JDM. Despite being older than the likes of the Impreza 22B Sti, this one was actually sold in the U.S. In 1999, the last Mitsubishi 3000 GT VR4 was released Stateside, and while it was competitive in most regards against some of the fiercest rivals in automotive history, it doesn't go for anywhere near as much as some other 1990s JDMs on today's market.
Powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.0L V6, the 1999 3000 GT VR4 produces 320 horsepower and 315 pound-feet of torque, so it's not exactly a slouch. But in May 2025, the sports car sat at an average price of $23,250. Especially considering only 287 examples were sold here, the number is surprisingly low. A few years ago, a pristine model did sell for $100,499, but that sort of price isn't commonplace, according to the available data. By the end of 2025, the 3000 GT VR4 was still relatively affordable, but its average price of $46,008 was just below double what it was six months prior. Hagerty's $36,100 evaluation for one in good condition is a little lower, but still certainly on the rise.