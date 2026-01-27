5 Of The Best Motorcycle Parts To Buy Second Hand
Let's be honest: Even if it doesn't look like it was a cheap purchase, buying even one of the most affordable bikes can hit your pockets hard. With months and years of savings behind, a true biker takes care of their ride like no other. However, the real pain starts when you have to replace a part because of some unfortunate accident. We've all been there; crack a side fairing while tipping your bike over in the driveway while parking and think, "No big deal, it is just a piece of plastic," only to discover that your dealership will charge you $500 to fix it.
On the other hand, if you love customizing, you might think that sitting on your stock bike seat feels like perching on a wooden plank. You check out a comfortable aftermarket one, only to discover it costs as much as your monthly mortgage payment. Yet before you drop the idea of an upgrade or replacement, you should look at the secondhand market.
First, understand that "used" doesn't mean "broken." Bike lovers often swap perfectly good parts to get a different look or change stock performance. If you have an eagle eye, then you can score some good-quality used items and save a lot of money. Of course not all new-to-you parts will be a steal; for example, relying on used helmets or cheap aftermarket tire rims are dangerous. In this guide, we have listed five of the best motorcycle parts that you can safely purchase secondhand.
Exhaust systems
I am a Royal Enfield lover. I have had multiple models of this brand, be it in London or back at home in India. While I do love the stock sound of a quiet exhaust muffled to meet strict emission norms, the feel of a more robust one is something else. Replacing your existing exhaust system with an aftermarket one will not only change the sound, but in some instances might even help the bike shed some weight and unlock better performance. However, a high-end exhaust system from a popular brand like Akrapovič, Yoshi, or Arrow can do more than just put a dent in your pocket: It can burn a big hole right through it.
Buying such a pricey exhaust system just doesn't make sense, as many of us don't have that kind of cash just lying around. This is when you should take a look at the used motorcycle parts market. Unless it has physical damage or is worn out, a used exhaust system performs exactly the same as the new one. Since high-quality exhausts are made up of stainless steel, titanium, or carbon fiber, there is reduced chance of corrosion. Additionally, when you buy a used exhaust, the savings are substantial, sometimes even as high as 50-60%.
The main things that you should watch out for on used exhausts are deep dents or scratches that could indicate rough usage. Surface rust, mostly , is also manageable and can be polished off, but rust on the collector pipe is a red flag. For carbon fiber mufflers, look for , which indicate that the internal packing material may be damaged or worn.
Seats
There's no guarantee that even a motorcycle from the best brands will be a comfortable ride. Often manufacturers cut costs on the seat foam, leaving riders with a jarring experience that becomes painful on long rides. If you do go the aftermarket store for a premium seat from companies like Corbin, Sargent, or Mustang, they will definitely provide you with superior comfort and quality, but these seats are expensive and not for everyone.
This makes bike seats a prime candidate for the used motorcycle parts market. Interestingly, a used seat can actually be better than a new one. New seats often take time to break in and mold according to the shape of the rider. As a result, a used seat may provide more immediate comfort than a stiff new one.
When shopping for a used motorcycle seat, you should primarily look for wear on the cover. Inspect the leather or vinyl for any rips, tears, or other types of damage, paying special attention to around the seams. Recovering a beat-up seat is possible, but you want to get the one that's already in the best possible shape so that you aren't restoring it from the ground up. Also, it's helpful to look for a seat that matches your motorcycle's specific model year so that it can be fitted without any extra modifications.
Panniers and top boxes
If you love long drives on your motorcycle, then storage is a most practical addition. can transform a regular bike into a tourer. You need space for storing your clothes, gadgets, and a toolbox with some just-in-case spare parts. Aluminum panniers and top boxes, which are designed to survive extreme weather, are extremely reliable. However, if you're in the market for a new one, they will probably cost you over $1,000.
Thankfully, since these luggage additions are made up of reliable materials, they typically wear well over time. This is why panniers and top boxes are a good purchase if you ever see some at your local garage sale. While this potentially allows you to acquire top-tier luggage solutions from popular brands at a fraction of a cost, there are several key areas you need to check when buying used motorcycle luggage. Apart from ensuring its outer shell is intact and isn't too scratched up, you should confirm that the you're looking at will be compatible with your setup.
The most critical thing to look out for when buying used panniers and top boxes is the locking mechanism. Make sure that you get the original keys from the seller and the lock opens/closes smoothly without jamming. Additionally, make sure that the mounting racks, bolts, and other necessary parts are available. Mounting points are natural spots for cracks and damage to occur over time, so check them thoroughly.
Wheels and rims
Wheels and rims are the most overlooked motorcycle parts on the used market, but they can be a lifesaver if you are tight on a budget or restoring a classic bike. OEM wheels are costly, making repairing or restoring a motorcycle a tough task that isn't always financially viable. Also, unless you're building a flawless museum piece of a bike, there is no strong reason to pay a premium price for a new set of wheels and rims when you can buy perfectly good ones for a far lesser price.
Sites like eBay are often full of perfectly good wheels. Most of them come from motorcycles that were either scooped up by insurance companies for cosmetic damage or engine failure. In this process, the wheels remain untouched, and they are your best bet for replacing your own motorcycle's bent rims. You can often grab a replacement for $200, saving you enough cash to buy something else or just save it for yourself. In the used market, you can also look for even if they didn't come stock fitted with your motorcycle.
However, you do need to be quite careful with the inspection of a used wheel or rim. Some scratches are fine, but a bent one? That's trash. You should always check the alignment of the wheel as well, as it should be as straight as possible. If it wobbles, hops, or has a weird movement, that wheel is not good. But if everything is fine, you might've just scored the best deal in the used motorcycle parts market.
Bike fairings
Fairings are the plastic body panels that give sport bikes their appeal. Aside from that, they're meant to provide the bike with an aerodynamic shape or a distinct look. However, when accidents happen, they are typically the first things to break. If not repaired, damaged fairings can hang, make weird noises, or just ruin the look of your bike. Getting them repaired or replaced at the dealership will often cost you hundreds of dollars. For this reason, the used market is a fantastic option, especially if you're able to find a replacement in a matching color.
If the motorcycle that you have is quite popular, then it's likely you'll find multiple options for a replacement bike fairing. Some of these might even be in top-notch condition. Also, it's almost always a better choice to buy a used fairing compared to a reproduction kit from China or somewhere else, though this depends on the quality of the reproduction unit.
While inspecting used fairings, there are a few things to keep in mind. The paint should be in the best possible condition without any cracks or repair marks, as that kind of defeats the whole purpose of buying a used one. One of the critical things is to make sure that all the mounting tabs and holes on the replacement fairing are intact and fit the bike's assembly. A few minor scratches here and there can actually be an advantage, especially if you're looking to haggle on the price.