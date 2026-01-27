5 Of The Best Motorcycle Parts To Buy Second Hand

Let's be honest: Even if it doesn't look like it was a cheap purchase, buying even one of the most affordable bikes can hit your pockets hard. With months and years of savings behind, a true biker takes care of their ride like no other. However, the real pain starts when you have to replace a part because of some unfortunate accident. We've all been there; crack a side fairing while tipping your bike over in the driveway while parking and think, "No big deal, it is just a piece of plastic," only to discover that your dealership will charge you $500 to fix it.

On the other hand, if you love customizing, you might think that sitting on your stock bike seat feels like perching on a wooden plank. You check out a comfortable aftermarket one, only to discover it costs as much as your monthly mortgage payment. Yet before you drop the idea of an upgrade or replacement, you should look at the secondhand market.

First, understand that "used" doesn't mean "broken." Bike lovers often swap perfectly good parts to get a different look or change stock performance. If you have an eagle eye, then you can score some good-quality used items and save a lot of money. Of course not all new-to-you parts will be a steal; for example, relying on used helmets or cheap aftermarket tire rims are dangerous. In this guide, we have listed five of the best motorcycle parts that you can safely purchase secondhand.