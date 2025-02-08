6 Of The Best Motorcycle Accessories To Look For At Garage Sales

There are a lot of ways that owning a motorcycle can save you money. They're typically cheaper than cars, offer better fuel efficiency, and have lower insurance costs. That doesn't mean that riding a bike is cheap though. Many new riders have been shocked to find that the cost of gear and accessories is surprisingly high. This makes sense since motorcycle gear needs to be made of durable materials in order to function. Motorcycle accessories and gear should be tough and capable of weathering all the elements, and anything protective needs to be able to help you survive a high-speed collision with the asphalt. That said, you can save some money by shopping around secondhand markets and garage sales, you just need to know what to look for.

Certain items, such as helmets, should not be purchased used. Motorcycle helmets have internal foam layers that are meant to break on impact, rendering them useless after the first fall. This is why it's never wise to purchase a helmet when you aren't aware of its history. Other items are much safer, though.

I've been riding motorcycles for over 15 years and I'm always on the hunt for affordable riding gear. I've discovered a lot of great finds at garage sales. You just need to know what kind of accessories are best to get secondhand.