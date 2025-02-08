6 Of The Best Motorcycle Accessories To Look For At Garage Sales
There are a lot of ways that owning a motorcycle can save you money. They're typically cheaper than cars, offer better fuel efficiency, and have lower insurance costs. That doesn't mean that riding a bike is cheap though. Many new riders have been shocked to find that the cost of gear and accessories is surprisingly high. This makes sense since motorcycle gear needs to be made of durable materials in order to function. Motorcycle accessories and gear should be tough and capable of weathering all the elements, and anything protective needs to be able to help you survive a high-speed collision with the asphalt. That said, you can save some money by shopping around secondhand markets and garage sales, you just need to know what to look for.
Certain items, such as helmets, should not be purchased used. Motorcycle helmets have internal foam layers that are meant to break on impact, rendering them useless after the first fall. This is why it's never wise to purchase a helmet when you aren't aware of its history. Other items are much safer, though.
I've been riding motorcycles for over 15 years and I'm always on the hunt for affordable riding gear. I've discovered a lot of great finds at garage sales. You just need to know what kind of accessories are best to get secondhand.
Gloves
Good gloves are a must when riding. Not only do they help absorb the shock transfer from the handlebars, but they also help keep the skin on your hands in the event that you're unfortunate enough to crash, slide, or fall. There are a few different kinds of motorcycle gloves out there. Some offer different safety features, such as palm sliders or knuckle protectors. Gloves that have these are usually the best options for keeping your hands safe. There are also lighter gloves with air vents that are more comfortable for warm-weather riding and insulated gauntlets that offer more protection from the cold. The best dirt bike gloves will also offer a more grippy palm in order to help you keep hold on the more uneven terrain. But all motorcycle gloves should be made of a material that is resistant to tearing.
Quality motorcycle gloves are expensive, and a single pair might not be ideal for all seasons. That's why it's good to always be on the lookout for them any time you check out a garage sale. You'll want to carefully inspect them for rips and tears, paying particular attention to the seams at the wrist and between each of the fingers. Then you'll want to try them on to make sure they fit. Even a little tightness or extra room in the fingertips is reason to pass them up in favor of a better-fitting pair. Alpinestars, Fox, Rev'it!, Dainese, Five Ten, and Pando Moto are all excellent brands to watch out for.
Suits and jackets
The other pieces of wearable gear that you might want to keep an eye out for are motorcycle suits and jackets. These need to be made of a material that is resistant to tearing. Those who prefer to wear leather should be aware that only genuine leather of a certain thickness qualifies as safety gear. Some may also include separate layers of textile fabrics such as nylon, and kevlar hybrid or mesh, but PU leather and other types of faux-leather jackets will not have the protective qualities that help to prevent road rash. Other motorcycle suits and jackets may be made of cotton or synthetic materials that are reinforced with Dyneema, kevlar, or Cordura to give these protective qualities.
Another feature to look out for is whether these jackets have protective padding or armor built in. While the exterior material resists the shredding and tearing of asphalt, these pads help to reduce impact damage and breakage in key areas. Some jackets that don't come with the armor built-in may still have compartments in the lining that allow you to separately purchase and add body armor later.
Like with the gloves, you will want to inspect the fabric for tears and other signs of wear before putting it on and making sure that it's a good fit. You'll also want to check the tags to make sure that it's a quality material that will offer adequate protection.
Storage bags and cases
There are a lot of accessories you can get for your bike that you don't have to wear. A good set of waterproof saddlebags is one of the better investments you can make for your bike if you ride as part of your regular day-to-day commute. They offset the lack of storage inherent in motorcycles and make it so you can transport a few items without having to wear a backpack everywhere you go. There are a couple of different kinds out there, though. Saddle bags are usually larger, and hang off the sides of the motorcycle near the rear wheel. Tank bags use either straps or magnets to adhere to the bike's gas tank, and rear storage can typically be placed on the back seat.
You can find all of these storage solutions in the form of soft, fabric bags, or hard-shell cases made of metal, leather, plastic, or lacquered wood. Hard-shell cases tend to be more fitted to certain sizes, styles, or even specific models of motorcycles, while the soft-walled bags tend to be more universal. They are often sold with adjustable buckle or Velcro straps.
I've found that it's best to bring your motorcycle to garage sales that sell these in order to make sure that they fit, that all of the necessary attachments are included, and that any Velcro, snaps, buckles, or locks work the way they're supposed to. You will also want to visually inspect them to make sure that there's no damage to the material.
Paddock stand
You don't need to buy a paddock stand the moment you buy a motorcycle, but there are a few reasons why you might want to get one. A paddock stand allows you to lift your motorcycle off its rear tire. This lifts it a few inches off the ground, which can be very helpful for maintenance. It makes it much easier to remove fairings and access the underside of the bike for basic tasks like oil and filter changes. It also allows the rear wheel to spin freely, which makes it significantly easier to clean the chain. When paired with a front stand, this can also alleviate the lopsided pressure that a kickstand places on one side of the tires when storing your bike during the colder months and any other long stretches between rides.
Paddock stands aren't universal, but they aren't usually model-specific either. They are typically designed with hooks that are meant to line up with the width and height of wheel forks within a certain range of sizes. Some are fixed, while others, such as this motorcycle stand from Jack Boss, may be adjustable. It's a good idea to bring your bike to the sale and make sure that the stand fits before committing to a purchase.
Cameras and mounts
There are a lot of fun gadgets that you can add to your motorcycle, but there are few that will help you capture your most memorable rides better than a good action camera. GoPro is easily the most recognizable brand, but there are several other GoPro alternatives out there if you're looking for something more affordable. These are usually pretty easy to test provided their battery has a charge, and older (but still fully functional) models are frequently sold at garage sales. You'll also want to check the camera's lens to ensure that it isn't scratched or cracked. The cameras themselves should work on any motorcycle, but you'll need a good mount to make sure you can securely attach it.
There are a few different kinds of GoPro motorcycle mounts out there, but handlebar and helmet mounts are among the more popular options. The handlebar mount has the benefit of being both straight and stable, while the helmet mount allows you to turn the camera with your head in order to get some more dynamic shots. You might find these at a garage sale as well, but don't worry if you don't. They can be purchased fairly cheaply online if there is a specific kind of mount you want to buy, and motorcycle riders with a 3D printer can even make their own.
Tools and maintenance kits
There are a lot of accessories that you can keep on your bike to make riding safer or more enjoyable, but you also probably want to have a few tools stashed in your saddlebags just in case something goes wrong. There are quite a few motorcycle tools that you'll want to have on hand in the event of an emergency. A portable socket wrench set, hex wrench set, puncture repair kit, air compressor, and a decent multitool can get you back on the road in any number of situations that would otherwise leave you sitting on the side of the road waiting for a tow or hitching a ride to the nearest service center.
What's more, none of these items are exclusive to motorcycle owners, so you can frequently find them at garage sales that are being run by people who've never sat on a bike in their life. Just make sure to check the contents of any kits to make sure they aren't missing any components that you need. A ratchet set that's missing the exact socket that fits the bolts holding together your fairings is all but useless for roadside repair. You should also ask to check any power tools to make sure they're functional before committing to a purchase.