How To Make Your Motorcycle Exhaust Quieter

While figures can vary, a motorcycle usually outputs around 85 to 95 decibels of noise traveling at slower speeds but can jump to over 110 decibels on the highway. For context, you would experience around 110 decibels standing next to a running chainsaw, which is considered quite loud. Extended exposure to noise levels of even 80 decibels can cause permanent damage to hearing, which is why it's important to purchase motorcycle helmets that help quiet down distracting road noise.

Advertisement

The exposed engine and aftermarket exhaust systems are just a few of the factors that contribute to motorcycle noise. Not all bikes are loud, such as these affordable electric motorcycles that won't draw the ire of neighbors who abhor the sound of elevated exhaust notes. For riders who are seeking to lower the volume of their bikes, there are a few effective methods, such as replacing the baffle in the muffler, using muffler packing, and wrapping the exhaust system pipes with fiberglass material.