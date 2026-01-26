I Don't Like Tech In My Cars, But This Solar-Assisted Dash Cam Changed My Mind

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

I love cars and have for as long as I can remember. My ideal ride is a sharp-dressed station wagon of some ilk with a manual transmission. And, as it turns out, something that is decidedly analog. Cars from the 1960s are certainly in that vein, but require a bit too much effort when it comes to my daily life as a dad of three. Which is where my 2016 Mazda6 comes in. It's new-ish, has a 6-speed stick, comes with zero driver aids, and — crucially — lacks a giant touchscreen.

That lean into analog simplicity largely centers around my preference to just drive, and skip the tremendous array of high-tech distractions so prevalent in the modern automobile. Some of the most mammoth screens found in higher-end cars are impressive, but they're not for me. I'm not a complete luddite — I do carry a smartphone — but when I'm behind the wheel, I feel a desire to be disconnected, so to speak.

Hence, my general disinterest in a tech-heavy ride with all the latest vehicular gadgets. Plenty of driver engagement and a thumping stereo is more my jam. So, when given the opportunity to put a fairly high-tech Baseus dashcam (provided by Baseus for this test) through its paces, my initial thought was, "Nah." But even analog-only drivers have to try something new every once in a while — and I'm glad I took the plunge.