What Does $100 Buy From Ryobi Vs. Harbor Freight?

Anyone looking for good value tools that balance price with performance could do a lot worse than shopping at Ryobi. The brand's distinctive bright green (or blue) tools have earned a reputation for being a top choice for DIYers, and its outdoor and lifestyle range is expanding too. As well as being useful for home improvement projects, plenty of Ryobi products might come in handy at other times, including on summer vacation.

However, when it comes to pure value for money, it's tricky to beat Harbor Freight. A discount retailer with multiple in-house brands on its shelves, Harbor Freight's prices are consistently among the lowest on the market, making it a great place for buyers on a budget. No matter whether you're shopping for power tools, hand tools, or something else, you'll almost always find that your money will go further at Harbor Freight.

Even $100 is enough to get a small set of power tools at the discount chain, although it won't get you much from Ryobi. With a $100 budget, a shopper looking to buy their first Ryobi power tools could pick up the brand's 18V One+ ⅜ inch drill/driver kit from Home Depot. It includes the tool itself plus a 1.5Ah battery and a charger, and it retails for $49.97. That leaves you with around $50 left to buy another 18V Ryobi tool. Few are available within that price bracket, but you could pick up an 18V One+ corner sander with a few cents to spare, excluding any taxes.