3 Popular Apps You Still Can't Use With Apple CarPlay

Modern infotainment systems in cars cover all the essentials, ranging from navigation to music control. However, the consensus among car owners hasn't changed much — many people still find the built-in infotainment systems to be underwhelming or downright frustrating to use. Luckily, you're already carrying a much better solution in your pocket — your iPhone. CarPlay is a feature that lets you mirror your iPhone to your car's display, allowing you to use all of its smart features.

Compatibility is wide, but you can also add CarPlay to any car by installing a new stereo and screen. Some of CarPlay's best features include better navigation with Apple Maps, smoother music control with services like Spotify and Apple Music, and the ability to make or answer phone calls without fiddling around with your iPhone. CarPlay also works with Siri voice control, keeping you from losing your focus while driving.

If that weren't enough, you can add third-party apps to CarPlay — after all, not everyone uses the default services that Apple provides. There are essential CarPlay apps like Spotify, Audible, and Waze that can be added to your car. The selection of apps compatible with CarPlay is decent, but there are a few notable omissions that we would love to see eventually pop up in a car environment — here are a couple of them.