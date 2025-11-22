Can You Watch YouTube On CarPlay? Here's What You Need To Know
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
For the longest time, Apple CarPlay has not allowed users to watch videos on their car's infotainment screens. This is done for safety, as having a video playing in front of the driver is potentially distracting and could lead to accidents. For this reason, you wouldn't find video streaming apps on CarPlay, including YouTube and Netflix. However, this is set to change with the release of iOS 26.
iOS 26 started rolling out to the general public in September 2025, introducing several new features to iPhone users. It also didn't just limit the improvements to the mobile devices, as Apple gave CarPlay new capabilities through the update — including the ability to watch YouTube videos on your vehicle's display. This doesn't automatically mean that you can update your iPhone and start watching videos and clips in your car, though.
According to the Apple Developer website, Apple CarPlay is getting the "Video in the car" feature with iOS 26, which would allow iPhone users to stream video from their devices right onto the car screen. However, the manufacturer must integrate CarPlay with AirPlay video into the infotainment system before you can start using it to watch YouTube. So, unless your manufacturer releases an over-the-air or dealer update that unlocks this capability (or you get a new vehicle that lets you do this), you'll still have to rely on your phone's screen to enjoy clips, shows, or movies while you're parked.
How to Stream Video on Your Car's Infotainment Screen
While Apple does not offer a built-in way to watch YouTube on your car's display, there are still some workarounds that you can use to enjoy that function. To do this, you need to purchase a specialized device, like the Carlinkit AI box, which has a built-in Android 13 system that lets you install apps like YouTube and Netflix.
Alternatively, other devices, like the AutoSky CarPlay TV Adapter, will allow you to use wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay if your car does not support them, and also has an HDMI port for attaching streaming devices. So, aside from using your phone, you can also attach streaming sticks like a Google Chromecast or Google TV Streamer, or maybe even a handheld gaming console like the Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch 2, essentially turning your car's infotainment screen into a small TV. Note that not all wired-to-wireless adapters are capable of doing this, though, so these wireless CarPlay adapters under $50 might not be able to deliver what you're looking for.
We've also seen some "hacks" that claim you can watch YouTube on your car's screen by copying the video URL, opening and playing it in Safari, and then tapping the Now Playing app on CarPlay. However, all this ends up doing is streaming the audio to your ride's audio system — you still have to watch the video on your phone screen. Another technique will let you stream videos to CarPlay without extra hardware, but it requires a jailbroken iPhone, which we do not recommend.