Can You Watch YouTube On CarPlay? Here's What You Need To Know

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For the longest time, Apple CarPlay has not allowed users to watch videos on their car's infotainment screens. This is done for safety, as having a video playing in front of the driver is potentially distracting and could lead to accidents. For this reason, you wouldn't find video streaming apps on CarPlay, including YouTube and Netflix. However, this is set to change with the release of iOS 26.

iOS 26 started rolling out to the general public in September 2025, introducing several new features to iPhone users. It also didn't just limit the improvements to the mobile devices, as Apple gave CarPlay new capabilities through the update — including the ability to watch YouTube videos on your vehicle's display. This doesn't automatically mean that you can update your iPhone and start watching videos and clips in your car, though.

According to the Apple Developer website, Apple CarPlay is getting the "Video in the car" feature with iOS 26, which would allow iPhone users to stream video from their devices right onto the car screen. However, the manufacturer must integrate CarPlay with AirPlay video into the infotainment system before you can start using it to watch YouTube. So, unless your manufacturer releases an over-the-air or dealer update that unlocks this capability (or you get a new vehicle that lets you do this), you'll still have to rely on your phone's screen to enjoy clips, shows, or movies while you're parked.