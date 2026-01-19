Drivers In These 5 States Pay The Highest Car Insurance Rates

The personal financial information site Bankrate has been crunching consumer and market data for 50 years, and in January 2026 the outlet reported on car insurance costs. The outlet concluded that a full-coverage car insurance policy in the U.S. averaged about $225 a month, while minimum coverage was $68/month. This means that drivers in the U.S. should expect to pay between $816 and $2,700 each year for car insurance. These are national averages, and insurance costs vary widely from state to state. Three of the five states with the lowest car insurance rates are in New England, but where is car insurance the most expensive?

Insurance rates fluctuate based on where within a state you live and your driving record, but there is lots of reliable data out there regarding average cost by state. The average American driver paid 12% more for insurance in 2025 than they did the year before, which can be a significant jump in some places. Some of the states mentioned below are traditionally known for being expensive to insure a car, while others have joined the fray more recently due to sudden large rate increases. We broke down state-by-state averages to compile this list of the most expensive states to insure a car and dug deeper to uncover the factors that lead to drivers paying more for that peace of mind. Here are the most expensive states to insure a car, counting down to number 1.